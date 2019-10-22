SYRACUSE — The draw was unlucky for some.
Jordan-Elbridge’s Anisa Bort and the Skaneateles doubles team of Emma Miller and Ella Danforth were matched up against some of the top seeds in the first round of the Section III girls tennis state qualifier tournament at Drumlins Country Club Tuesday. They put up a valiant effort, but it wasn’t enough.
Danforth and Miller were topped by Fayetteville-Manlius’ Anna Manta and Phoebe Wang (6-4, 6-4) — who were seeded No. 1 — while Bort fell to Notre Dame’s Ellen Lyga (6-1, 6-1), who was ranked No. 2.
“It kind of stunk getting them in the first round, but they’re really good and we had fun,” Miller said. “It was a really fun match.”
Miller and Danforth led in both sets.
The Lakers were up 2-1 and 3-2 in the first but fell 6-4. The duo had a 4-2 lead in the second, but F-M took the next four points to close out the contest.
“We wanted to just get a close score,” Miller said. “Even if we lost, we just wanted a close match.”
Miller, a junior, and Danforth, a sophomore, went 11-1 in the regular season, and 4-0 in team sectionals to guide the Lakers to the Section III, Class C championship.
In the Section III, Division III tournament last week, Miller and Danforth defeated Marcellus’ Elaina Mahoney and Megan Mitchell, but fell to Cazenovia’s Alex Galle and Nina Royer in the finals 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.
The duo plan to stick with doubles next season, and look to improve on their performance.
“We’re hoping to make it to states next year and win individual sectionals,” Danforth said.
In her match, Bort took the first point before surrendering the next six, as Lyga took the first set 6-1.
Lyga earned the first two points of the second set, and although Bort earned a point back, Lyga won the next four points for a 6-1 victory.
Last week Bort advanced to the Section III, Division III finals by beating Marcellus’ Kathleen DeMarle in the semifinals 6-3, 7-5. Bort was bested by Phoenix’s Brielle DeRoberts in the finals 6-0, 6-0.