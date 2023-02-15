Kailey Kalet’s senior basketball season includes another accolade.

Kalet has been named the IAC North Small Division’s Most Valuable Player, it was announced on Tuesday.

She joins teammates from Union Springs, as well as players from Moravia and Southern Cayuga, on the list of 2022-23 all-stars.

The Wolves’ Payton Gilbert and Danielle Waldron, Moravia’s Chloe Hanson and Allison Kehoe, and Southern Cayuga’s Charli Bennett were also named to the first team.

Gilbert, Waldron and Bennett, along with Kalet, were also first-team selections in 2021-22.

Moravia’s Jordan Smith, Southern Cayuga’s Circe Perez and Union Springs’ Ella Johnson were all named to the second team.

The Blue Devils’ Olivia Genson, the Chiefs’ Emily Prince and the Wolves’ Madison Kalet were included as honorable mentions.

Kalet has led Union Springs to an undefeated regular season (19-0), which includes victories at Johnson City’s Mark Woitach Tip-Off Tournament and the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament, the latter of which she was named the tournament’s top player.

In December, she became only the second girls player from Union Springs to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 21 points in the Wolves' win over Odessa-Montour.

Through 19 games, Kalet is averaging 17 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and five steals per game.

"She wins sprints. She's so competitive and she's going hard all the time," Wolves coach Andy Kalet said in a pre-season interview in November. "She sets that bar so all the others try to chase her. I couldn't ask for a better player to coach. She's such a good leader and a point guard through and through. And defensively — I don't think she gets enough credit. We play a lot of man-to-man and she'll take the other team's best player for 32 minutes if she has to."

The Wolves are currently ranked No. 1 in Class C in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s state rankings, and have been dating back to Jan. 31.

Union Springs next plays Odessa-Montour in the IAC Small School Championship, at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Tompkins Cortland Community College. The Wolves’ first sectional opponent will be decided on Wednesday, and Union Springs will likely have the top seed in Section IV’s Class C tournament.

HOCKEY

Section III has announced its all-stars for the 2022-23 winter season, as decided by the section’s coaches.

Skaneateles goaltender Chad Lowe was named the Division II Player of the Year.

Lowe, a senior, led Section III in a handful of goaltending categories, including GAA (0.92), save percentage (.960) and shutouts (seven), while posting a 16-3-0 record.

Lakers forward Henry Major (24 goals, 55 points) and defenseman Andrew Falkenberg (16 points) were also named first-team all-stars.

Auburn goalie Mason Jones (.910 save percentage, 664 total saves) and Skaneateles forward Andrew Gaglione (19 goals, 31 points) were included with the Division II second team. The Maroons’ Jack Pineau, Evan Moore and Luke Mizro were all honorable mentions.