Kalet becomes first Union Springs basketball player to make Division I commitment

UNION SPRINGS — Kailey Kalet has been a staple for Union Springs' girls basketball program for several years.

On Monday, she was rewarded for her efforts.

In a ceremony in the Union Springs high school library, Kalet signed her letter of intent to play women's basketball at Loyola University Maryland following the conclusion of her senior season.

Loyola is a Division I program that competes in the Patriot League. According to Union Springs athletic director Todd Salls, Kalet is believed to be the first basketball player in school history to receive a Division I offer straight out of high school.

Prior to putting pen to paper, Kalet stood in front of a crowd of supporters — which included current and ex-teammates, former coaches and members of the Union Springs administration and community — and offered her gratitude.

"It means more than anything," Kalet said. "Like I said at the podium, I would not be where I am without these guys. I always know they're there if I need anything, and today they showed up. It means the world to me to have people here and supporting me every step of the way."

Kalet has received a handful of accolades as Union Springs' primary point guard. She's been a first team all-IAC selection every season since freshman year, is a two-time selection for The Citizen's Girls Basketball All-Stars, and was named fourth team all-state in Class C last season.

Kalet is also a standout athlete for the Wolves' varsity volleyball and track and field programs.

No one has had a better view of her growth than father Andy Kalet, who is also Union Springs' varsity basketball coach. Beyond Kailey's contributions on the court, coach Kalet noted her commitment off it.

"She wins sprints. She's so competitive and going hard all the time," coach Kalet said. "She sets that bar so high so that others want to continue to chase her. It makes for a great practice atmosphere and a great coaching atmosphere. I couldn't ask for a better player to coach."

"She's grown mentally and with her leadership especially. When she was younger I needed her to be a leader, but she didn't know what that role entailed completely. That quote about being in the foxhole when the bullets are flying, that gleans truth. She's a good leader and a point guard through and through. And defensively, I don't think she gets enough credit."

While she'll head off to Maryland in less than 10 months time, Kalet still has a senior season remaining with much to accomplish. And this year, it's now or never for championship chasing.

Kalet was a key member of the Wolves' 2019-20 team that, as a No. 4 seed, was the runner-up in Section IV's Class C tournament. Union Springs had another strong season in 2021-22 that ended in the section semifinals on a buzzer-beater by Delhi.

Having made individual school history with her college signing, Kalet hopes her senior season ends with some team history via a championship banner.

"I can't wait," Kalet said. "It's right there, we just have to get over that little hump. We all know that this is it, and I think that'll push us to go a little harder each and every day. Every time we're doing something, even shooting free throws, acting like it's the section championship. That's our mentality and that's what we're going for."

Union Springs opens its 2022-23 season on Dec. 1 at the Mark Woitach Tip Off Tournament in Johnson City.