BINGHAMTON — Each win by Union Springs girls basketball is a trek into deeper waters than the program has ever experienced.

So far, the Wolves are swimming just fine.

Union Springs, the Section IV winner, took down Section III champion Cooperstown 60-47 in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional Saturday at the Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

With the win, the Wolves advance to their first New York state final four, which takes place next weekend at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

"I think I've gotta pinch myself to make sure this is really happening," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "I'm just so proud of these kids. It was another game which we faced some adversity but found a way to get it done."

That adversity came via the unavailability of starting forwards Danielle Waldron and Payton Gilbert for large portions of the second half.

With them, Union Springs carried much of the play. The Wolves led by 13 at halftime, as Waldron knocked down three 3s and had 11 points in the second quarter alone.

A hard fall midway through the third quarter forced her to exit the game for several minutes. In her stead, senior point guard Kailey Kalet (team-high 20 points) along with an unlikely source, freshman Jenny Daum (seven points), filled the void.

"Funny thing ... I told Jenny during the week she had to be ready to go," Kailey Kalet said. "You could see in her eyes when she caught that one ball and went up for it, it was like a lightbulb went off. It was awesome to see the younger ones step up while we're here. They're making us better every day."

"It's amazing to see what this team has done," Waldron said. "It's still a pretty young team. We only have five seniors."

Fighting from behind by double digits for much of the game, Cooperstown closed the gap to eight points, 53-45, on Dani Seamon's 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Following Union Springs' ensuing timeout, the Wolves held the Hawkeyes to two points — both free throws — the rest of the game, while forcing three turnovers.

Kalet's offensive production was in stark contrast to last weekend's outing in the sectional final, which she was held to five points and forced to be a distributor and defender.

Kalet established her scoring early against Cooperstown, nabbing her first basket only six seconds in the game. She remained a threat throughout the game, while defending Seamon — the Hawkeyes' leading scorer this season, averaging over 20 points per game.

Fifteen of Kalet's 20 came in the second half.

"The bottom line with Kailey is that she's a gamer. If we need something, she's gonna do everything she can to give it to us," coach Kalet. "When Payton was out and Dani was out, she knew she had to step up and she did that. And it's not just her shooting, it's her controlling the game, her distributing and her playing defense. She's the most fierce competitor I know."

One key so far in the postseason has been the Wolves' dramatic improvement with their shooting. While Union Springs has capable shooters, the team's go-to options primarily operate around the rim.

Union Springs finished with seven 3s (four by Waldron, two by Ella Johnson and another by Kalet) against Cooperstown, one week after draining eight in the section final against Moravia.

"I watch them every day in practice, I've watched them for so many years work year-round (on 3s). The mechanics are great, you've just gotta have confidence and shoot," coach Kalet said. "I said, with any luck we'll start peaking at the right time and I think that's kinda what's happened the last few games. I know we can shoot even though we haven't really shown it this year.

"What better time than today and next weekend?"

Ranked No. 1 in the state and still undefeated at 24-0, the Wolves aren't content with a regional title.

Union Springs accomplished its first major goal by winning its first sectional title, and everything that follows, according to coach Kalet, is "an added bonus."

As the season progresses to its final weekend though, the Wolves have their sights set on the big prize which starts with either Section V's Pavilion or Section VI's Randolph in the state semifinal.

"Let's go after it," coach Kalet said. "We're coming to compete. We know things are going to get tougher and tougher, there's no question. But we're not satisfied being in the final four, no way. We've had a fantastic year, but we're gonna go and try to make some noise."

Gallery: Union Springs girls basketball defeat Cooperstown in state regional game