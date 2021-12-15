Krieger scores hat trick, Skaneateles hockey shuts out Auburn

AUBURN — While Skaneateles hockey is full of fresh faces, it was a veteran of the Route 20 rivalry that took down Auburn.

Behind a hat trick from captain Garrett Krieger, the Lakers defeated the Maroons 7-0 on Wednesday at Casey Park Ice Rink.

It was the first meeting between the two Section III adversaries since the 2019-2020 season. They did not play during the shortened 2021 winter season.

Krieger, despite the pause of the rivalry, is no stranger to Auburn. He completed his three-goal effort in the second period to put his team in front 4-0, proving again why he’s such a valuable player for the Lakers.

"Garrett is a blessing not just for me but to his teammates," Lakers coach Mitch Major said. "He comes to the rink every day with a great attitude and has really developed into a wonderful leader, which is most important.

"His leadership has brought us to the next level right now. He makes sure everyone is buying in and doesn't leave anyone out. He's always communicating with the coaching staff on concerns that he has and team needs. He's dialed in on a daily basis. Leadership can be a thorny crown, but he's doing a great job with it."

Krieger also had three assists on the night. Carter Corbett posted two goals and two assists. Andrew Gaglione and Luke Renaud (assist) rounded out the scoring.

Chad Lowe made 14 saves in the shutout win.

Auburn had its fair share of chances to crack Skaneateles' goose egg, as the Maroons' top line of Christian Testa, Jack Chapman and Jack Pineau generated plenty of offensive zone time and chances off the rush.

Those chances, though, were either a touch wide or swallowed up by Lowe.

For Skaneateles, the meeting with Auburn comes during a lighter part in the schedule. The Lakers have played only three times since the calendar turned to December.

That's in stark contrast to the start of the season, which Skaneateles played four games in a span of about eight days. Those matchups included the season opener against West Genesee, a battle with Division I section hopeful Syracuse and a one-goal win over physical CBA.

"Playing West Genny, the only game of the week to start, and with fans (in the stands) again was just awesome," Major said. "I don't know if it helped us or hurt us, but we got through it and had to fight through some adversity during that time. I think it just strengthens you for the long haul of hockey season."

Skaneateles (6-0) will face West Genesee again on Friday, this time in its own arena. Auburn (3-3) will also return to action Friday, as the Maroons hope to regroup against Liverpool.

