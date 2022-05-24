LaFayette erases six-run deficit to stun Port Byron in baseball sectionals

PORT BYRON — The Panthers built a 7-1 lead with a five-run fifth inning and appeared to be headed to their 11th win in 12 games.

LaFayette disrupted those plans.

The 12th-seeded Lancers scored 14 runs in the final two innings to upset No. 5 Port Byron 15-8 in the Section III, Class C opener.

LaFayette opened the scoring in the first, but Port Byron answered in the bottom half of the inning. After Kody Kurtz reached base on an error, Connor Usowski hit a sharp ground ball that got by the Lancers' second baseman. Kurtz, who had advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored on the play to tie the game.

The score remained tied until the fourth inning. A Matthew Laird RBI groundout scored Tyler Merkley to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Merkley singled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on an error and Eli Jarabek's base hit.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers pounced. Six players had hits, including a 2-run double by Jarabek and RBI doubles by Merkley and Usowski. Drew Nolan added an RBI single to cap off the five-run inning and put Port Byron up 7-1.

The momentum quickly shifted in the sixth inning. Usowski, who was Port Byron's starting pitcher, exited after five innings and eight strikeouts. The Lancers took advantage. With four hits and as many walks, the Lancers scored nine runs to surge ahead 10-7. Merkley, who took over on the hill for Usowski, lasted two-thirds of an inning. He was replaced by Zachary Relfe, who got the Panthers out of the sixth.

But the damage was done. The Panthers had one base runner reached in the sixth, but couldn't cut into the Lancers' lead.

LaFayette added five more runs in the seventh inning, making a Port Byron comeback much more difficult. Jarabek singled and scored on Laird's RBI single, but that was all the offense the Panthers mustered in the final frame. A groundout to third ended the game.

It's an early exit from sectionals for the Panthers (13-7) after last year's memorable run. In 2021, Port Byron advanced to the Section III championship game before falling to Cooperstown.

