MORAVIA — History has a funny way of repeating itself.

Ask the Moravia baseball team. In the Blue Devils' last sectional victory, back in 2016, the team's starting pitcher submitted a record-setting performance.

A record-tying performance on Friday put an end to the program's postseason drought.

Luke Landis fooled opposing hitters to the tune of 19 strikeouts, in an 11-2 victory over Delhi/Downsville in the Section IV, Class C first round at Moravia High School.

Landis' strikeout total matches former Moravia pitcher Ridge Walker, who racked up 19 Ks in a sectional win against Oxford in 2016.

The accomplishment came one day after the seven-year anniversary — May 18, 2016 — of Walker's dominant outing.

Many tough moments, whether it be first-round exits or seasons canceled altogether, filled the gap in those seven years. But wins like Friday have a knack of easing the pain of previous pitfalls.

"I knew this was the team that was gonna do it," Moravia coach Eric Gremli said. "There's been times the last few years we barely made it into sectionals, which is great for the competition. But it was never a question this year. The kids played a heck of a game."

Gremli's confidence largely stems from Landis, who, as recently as two seasons ago, was primarily considered a catcher.

Against Delhi/Downsville, the junior right-hander threw like a veteran of many years. Along with his 19 Ks, Landis allowed only one hit with three walks.

Unlike Walker, who threw well over the current allowable total pitches to set his record (New York's pitch count rule was not in effect yet), Landis only needed 114 pitches to complete seven innings.

"He's really worked at his craft and become the ace of the team," Gremli said. "The velocity was good, the location was good, and I thought he managed the hitters perfectly. If they were swinging on pitches up in the zone, he gave it to them again. He used his curve ball in the right spots. That cerebral approach was great to see."

Offensive support helped matters. With Landis holding Delhi/Downsville hitless through the first few innings, the offense broke through with three runs in the bottom of the third. Eli Landis started by scoring on a wild pitch, and Luke Landis and Aiden Kelly followed with RBI doubles for a 3-0 lead.

Delhi/Downsville didn't relent. The visiting Bulldogs managed a run off Landis in the fourth, then made it a one-run game in the top of the sixth.

With their grip loosening, the Blue Devils strung together their best offensive inning of the season in the bottom of the sixth. In that frame, Moravia sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Eli Landis, and two hit-by-pitches on Thomas Palmer.

"The last few times, we've lost a lead we shouldn't have. So for them to put that behind them and move on and put up that inning, that's gonna mean a lot moving forward," Gremli said.

The breathing room allowed Landis to approach the final half-inning with a weight off his shoulders. After walking the first batter, he struck out the next three to end the game.

"The sixth inning was huge," Landis said. "Eli came up and hit that three-run double and it was like, 'Ah, thank you.' That's a lot of stress off me, and I could just go out and huk it. If a guy gets on, it's not the end of the world."

Seeded seventh in the Class C bracket, Moravia's remaining postseason path will be on the road.

Next up, the Blue Devils (11-7) take on No. 2 Thomas A. Edison on Monday in the section quarterfinals. TAE starts postseason play with a 16-2 record, but that matters little when cleats hit the rubber.

"They always have a really solid program, but even in our losses, we've been in every game, even against the bigger schools," Gremli said. "This team knows that, and they're ready. They wish they were playing tomorrow. We'll go down there and play as hard as we possibly can."

