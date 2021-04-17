Late touchdown propels Auburn football over CBA, preserving potential perfect season

Auburn waited until the literal last minute for that score, but Galbally's touchdown put the Maroons in front for the first time all game. CBA's last drive started at its own 44 and advanced as far as Auburn's 27 as the seconds ticked down.

The Brothers' final two plays were pass attempts into the end zone. One was defended by Strachan, the other by Herndon to end the game.

Auburn's defense finished with two turnovers — Isaiah Parkman recorded an interception to go with Phillips' fumble recovery — and two stops deep on its own territory.

"We gave up some big plays and had bad field position a lot, but we're just a tough defense," Dave Moskov said. "All season long they've been very aggressive and changed the line of scrimmage. That was huge for us today."

It'll be a quick turnaround to Auburn's next game, as the Maroons are scheduled to travel to Fayetteville-Manlius for a rare Wednesday tilt. The fifth and final contest of the season, Auburn hopes its desire to be perfect comes to fruition.