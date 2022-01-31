Local Roundup: After quiet first quarter, Moravia boys basketball tops Port Byron

In a rare intra-county matchup, Moravia boys basketball utilized a dominant third quarter to pull out a 58-27 win over Port Byron on Monday.

The Panthers led 10-5 after the first quarter with Eli Jarabek scoring five early points. Moravia stormed back in the second thanks to 3s from Drew Nye, Aiden Kelly and Joe Baylor.

In the third quarter, Moravia outscored Port Byron 23-2 to take control of the game.

Kyler Proper was key in the third quarter surge with seven points. He finished with a team-high 15. Kelly added 12, while both Abram Wasileski and Baylor scored eight.

Kody Kurtz had eight for Port Byron, while Jarabek and Alex Ware both chipped in seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marcellus 55, Skaneateles 40: Maddy Ramsgard had 14 points and Ayla Pas’cal added 11 for the Lakers.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron completed the home portion of their regular season schedule on Monday, as both the boys and girls team nabbed all four available points.

High scores for the boys team included James Casbarro’s 550, Brandon Young’s 491, Matthew Kustyn’s 488, Dylan Howell’s 480 and Matthew Howell’s 459.

For the girls, Colleen Jump rolled a 635 (210, 247, 178), Bethany Jump had a 543 (including a series of 234), Jada Kimball bowled a 479, Caroline Smead scored a 454, Jamilyn Casbarro had a 451 and Maddy Kustyn rounded out the scoring with a 430.

US/PB travels to Groton next Tuesday for their final match of the season, and then will compete in IACs and sectionals.

