Local Roundup: Anderson scores four to propel Moravia boys soccer

Moravia boys soccer will play for the championship in the Jim Cufari Kickoff tournament after beating host Union Springs/Port Byron on Friday 4-3.

Jacob Anderson scored all four goals for the Blue Devils, including a hat trick in the first half. Three of his tallies were off direct kicks. Moravia goalie Abram Wasileski made seven saves.

Dylan Schoonmaker, Dustin Walawender and Owen Kime recorded goals for the Wolves, while Jerry Fearon was credited with a pair of assists. Nick Anthony made five saves.

Moravia faces Newfield on Saturday for the tournament championship, while Union Springs/Port Byron will take on Jordan-Elbridge.

BOYS GOLF

CBA 191, Skaneateles 206: The Lakers suffered their first loss of the season to the Brothers, who had four golfers scored under 40.

Tyson DiRubbo and Jack Marquardt each posted 40s for Skaneateles, while Will Murphy chipped in a 41.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jamesville-DeWitt 4, Auburn 3: Cara Vasile (6-1, 6-0) won second singles for Auburn, while Emerson Brown (6-3, 6-2) took care of third singles.

Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck were the lone winners in doubles for the Maroons, capturing the second tier 6-4, 6-4.

FROM THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Homer 1: The Lakers captured the first two frames 25-18 and 25-17. While Homer was able to prevent a sweep, Skaneateles closed it out with a 25-10 win in the fourth set.

Ayla Pas'cal was the primary scorer with 11 kills. She also posted three blocks and four digs. Maddy Bender contributed 19 assists, 13 digs and four kills, while Alice Bender posted 11 assists and 16 digs. Kate Raddant chipped in eight kills and 12 digs.