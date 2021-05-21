Local Roundup: Auburn baseball beats Syracuse City

The Auburn High School baseball team topped Syracuse City 14-4 on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten in league play.

Jake Hansen paced the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Ryan Birchard also had three hits and a pair of RBIs. Ryan Stewart (double), and Jason Irwin (two RBIs) each had a pair of hits. Alex McQueeney and Kevin Dolan (three runs scored) each had a hit and a pair of RBIs.

Winning pitcher William Coleman allowed two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and he added a hit and a RBI from the plate.

Auburn is now 8-3 overall, 8-0 league and its next game is home at noon Saturday against Syracuse City.

Union Springs 23, Marathon 1: Tyler Weaver homered with four RBIs as part of his two hits as the Wolves trounced the Olympians.

Ryan Bailey had three hits, drove in two and scored three runs. Luke Nickerson had three hits and scored four runs. Nick Weaver had a pair of hits, a pair of RBIs and scored three runs. Owen Kime had a pair of hits and a RBI and Mike Ward had a hit and a pair of RBIs.