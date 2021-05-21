Local Roundup: Auburn baseball beats Syracuse City

The Auburn High School baseball team topped Syracuse City 14-4 on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten in league play.
Jake Hansen paced the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Ryan Birchard also had three hits and a pair of RBIs. Ryan Stewart (double), and Jason Irwin (two RBIs) each had a pair of hits. Alex McQueeney and Kevin Dolan (three runs scored) each had a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Winning pitcher William Coleman allowed two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and he added a hit and a RBI from the plate.
Auburn is now 8-3 overall, 8-0 league and its next game is home at noon Saturday against Syracuse City.
Union Springs 23, Marathon 1: Tyler Weaver homered with four RBIs as part of his two hits as the Wolves trounced the Olympians.
Ryan Bailey had three hits, drove in two and scored three runs. Luke Nickerson had three hits and scored four runs. Nick Weaver had a pair of hits, a pair of RBIs and scored three runs. Owen Kime had a pair of hits and a RBI and Mike Ward had a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Newfield 10, Moravia 9: The Blue Devils almost pulled off a big rally, trailing 8-0 going into the second inning and actually tying the score 9-9 after three innings.
Luke Landis led the offense with a pair of hits (double) and a pair of RBIs and Nick Johnson also had a pair of hits with a RBI. Tanner Jones (double) had two hits and scored a pair of runs and Brayden Mason had a hit, a RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Pulaski 4, Port Byron 3: The Panthers lost on a walkoff sacrifice fly. Pitcher Brandon Relfe went the distance, allowing four hits, four runs with nine strikeouts.
Offensively, Relfe had a hit with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Ethan Wilson and Drew Nolan (double) each had a hit.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron 6, Pulaski 3: Nikki Namisniak had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs to pace the Panthers.
Colleen Jump (RBI) and Jordan Cook (two doubles, two RBIs) each had a pair of hits and Alexandra Stafford had her first varsity hit.
Hannah Jones was the winning pitcher, she struck out nine, only walked one and allowed three runs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 12, Tully/FP 9: Grayson Brunelle scored six goals with two assists to lead the Lakers.
Ryan Willard contributed three goals and a pair of assists,
Max Wamp and Colin Morrissey each had a goal and an assist and Jack Weeks scored a goal.
Goalie Brendan McGowan made four saves.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Dryden 72, Southern Cayuga 46; Groton 53, Southern Cayuga 42: Charli Bennett set a new school record in the high jump (5-0) as she won a pair of events, including the 400 hurdles (1:12.6).
Other winners for the Chiefs included, Bridget Hastings in the 1500m (5:43.1), Julia Gloss in the 400m (1:10.1), Nora Burroughs in the 800m (2:41.7) and Bridget Davis in the discus (89-5).
Southern Cayuga ends its dual season 3-5.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Dryden 98.5, Southern Cayuga 16.5; Groton 60, Southern Cayuga 31: Dan Davis won the discus for the Chiefs (99-6).
Southern Cayuga ends its dual season 2-6.
BOYS TENNIS
Central Square 5, Auburn 2: The Maroons won a pair of doubles matches as at second doubles, Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak swept 6-1, 6-0 and at third doubles, Malik Williams and Brody Wagner also swept 6-3, 6-1.
Cazenovia 3, Skaneateles 2: The Lakers took the two doubles matches as at first doubles, Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann swept 6-4, 6-1 and at second doubles, Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant won 6-1, 7-5.
FROM THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 6, Phoenix 5: The Eagles coughed up a three-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, but rebounded in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Tyler Waldron finished 3-for-4 with three runs and a pair of doubles. Dominic Rinaldo (RBI, walk) and Jacob Lawless (RBI, double) also posted multi-hit games.
Keegan Ferris earned a no-decision despite six solid innings. He struck out nine with five hits, two runs (none earned) and one walk against.
GOLF
Dryden 198, Union Springs 203: The Wolves fell at home at Indian Head Golf Course as Andrew Salls and Luke Parker each led with 47s.
Joey Sylvester carded a 51, Mike Culver shot a 58 and Tyler Lutkins had a 60. Henry Kinnaman added a 62.
The Wolves are 2-4.