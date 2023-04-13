Down a run in the final innings, Auburn baseball struck for four in the sixth to come back and beat Syracuse City 4-1 on Thursday at Falcon Park.

Syracuse opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on an error by the Maroons, and that score held until the sixth when Owen Birchard hit a three-run triple to put the Maroons ahead.

The clutch hit helped Birchard's own cause, as Auburn's starting pitcher went six innings strong in the victory. Birchard racked up 11 strikeouts and allowed five baserunners (one hit, four walks).

Lucas West closed out the game with three strikeouts in the seventh.

West also had Auburn's only other extra-base hit in the game, a three-bagger. Jason Irwin (run, RBI), Jayden DeAngelis (run), Noah Morrisson and Steven Ambroggio all singled.

Auburn (3-1) plays Syracuse City again on Friday for the teams' third meeting of the season. The Maroons have won the first two matchups by a combined score of 18-1.

SOFTBALL

McGraw 11, Moravia 8: The Blue Devils outhit their opponent 8-2, but still came away with a loss.

Lily Heim and Ashley Castillo both recorded two hits, while Heim added a pair of steals.

Moravia hosts Union Springs on Monday.

GOLF

Union Springs 163, Moravia 212: The Wolves’ Luke Parker was the medalist with a 36 across nine holes at Wells College.

Michael Culver’s 39 and Joey Sylvester’s 43 rounded out the top scores for Union Springs.

Kyler Adams scored a 42 for Moravia.

TENNIS

Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 2: The Wolves swept the three singles matches, while the Chiefs earned two points in doubles.

Collin Park took first singles 6-3, 6-2. Fernando Diaz Cabrera won second singles in a sweep. George Fearon claimed third singles 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Ellen Burroughs and Lauren Thompson won the first matchup 6-1, 7-5. Ziyahliyah Ramirez and Jacob Gentry won second doubles 6-0, 6-1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 6, Adirondack 4; Cayuga 9, Adirondack 0: The Spartans added two more wins to their total, bring their season record to 18-4 overall and 14-2 in the region.

Will Coleman opened Game 1 with four scoreless innings to nab the win. He struck out two and surrendered four hits. Mike Norton went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. He homered and had a triple. Caleb Delly scored twice on a 2-for-4 showing, while Juan Perez added two RBIs.

Luke Ough pitched a complete game shutout in Game 2, limiting the Timberwolves to three hits across seven innings.

“Great outings from Will and Luke today, we got production from top to bottom in the lineup, and our situational hitting was excellent,” said CCC coach John Rizzo. “Our goal is to win every series and our guys did that today against a good team.”

CCC travels to SUNY Broome on Saturday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 18, Pulaski 3: The Panthers racked up 17 hits, and allowed only four in a dominant win.

Nikki Namisniak went 4-for-4 with a home run and eight RBIs. She scored two runs and had two doubles. Sadie White went 3-for-5 with four runs and an RBI. Mackenzie McDowell (two runs, two RBIs), Alivia Swarthout (two runs, double), Kloe Verdi (two runs) and Jordan Cook (double, RBI) all posted two-hit games.

Namisniak also earned the win in the circle, striking out five while allowing two earned runs and four hits across six innings.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 81, Fowler 46; East Syracuse Minoa 91, Auburn 46: Top marks for Auburn included Rhian Crowley in the discus (116-2), Abigail Ringwood in the 800m run (2:33.37), Kyleen Brady in the 1500m run (5:09.8), Mary Alice Pineau in the 3000m run (11:07).

Auburn’s 4x800m relay, featuring Nora Burroughs, Vienna Ritter-Yelle, Morgan Gorney and Brady also took first (11:09.25).

Port Byron 64, Bishop Ludden 18; Port Byron 49, SAS 44; Faith Heritage 60, Port Byron 49: Isabella Dunn had the top time in the 100m dash (13.9 seconds), while Meg McNally took first place in the 3000m run.

Weedsport 56, Jordan-Elbridge 47: The Warriors’ Olivia Snodgrass posted the best time in the 1500m run (5:57) and the 800m run (2:43). She was also involved in a pair of winning relays. Snodgrass, Elena Amodei, Madelyn Kepple and Olivia Quinn took the 4x400m relay (5:05), while Snodgrass, Kayla Clark, Amodei and Kepple were winners in the 4x800m relay (12:48).

Kepple also won the 400m dash (1:26.6), while Quinn had the top showing in the triple jump (28-6).

For J-E, Emily Riley won the 100m dash (13.4) and the 200m dash (30.6), while Teagan Disinger was first in the 100m hurdles (18.1) and the long jump (13-2)

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 88, Fowler 49; East Syracuse Minoa 75, Auburn 56: Dustin Swartwood took first in both the shot put (48-0) and the discus (155-9.5). Also earning first place was Payton Hickey in the 400m dash (51.7), Jerry Czyz in the 800m run (2:12.68), Ryan Maher in the 1600m run (5:09.15) and Owen Gasper in the 3200m run (10:19).

In the 4x400m relay, Czyz, Gavin Hickey, Payton Hickey and Keegan Brady won in 3:38.79.

Port Byron 94, Bishop Ludden 16; Port Byron 72, SAS 52; Port Byron 74, Faith Heritage 47: Bryce Rigby was the winner in the discus (129-2.5) and the long jump (20-11). Other winners included Kendrick Taylor in the triple jump (39-11), Alex Hernandez in the pole vault (9-0), Kenneth Chan in the 800m run (2:22.9), Austin Davies in the 200m dash (24.5) and Anthony Feocco in the shot put (37-2).

Rigby, Chan, Hernandez and Davies also posted the top time in the 4x400m relay (3:53).