Local Roundup: Auburn baseball edges ESM in first game of season

Auburn varsity baseball opened its season on Monday with a 6-4 victory over East Syracuse Minoa. The Maroons totaled 11 hits and held the Spartans to only two in the win.
Designated hitter Jake Hansen finished 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Maroons. Ryan Stewart (run, double) and Alec McQueeney (run, double, three RBIs) both went 2-for-4 from the plate. Ryan Birchard (run, RBI, walk), Zachary Mock and Lucas West (RBI) also recorded hits.
Birchard pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out 11 batters, walked three, and was tagged for two earned runs.
Stewart pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, and he struck out four.
Auburn (1-0) is home against ESM on Wednesday.
Moravia 7, Marathon 4: Freshman Luke Landis threw six innings and struck out 10 to propel the Blue Devils to a win in their first game of the year. Landis was charged with one run against and walked only one batter.
Wyatt Nelson led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. He scored twice and recorded one RBI. Landis also helped his own cause with one hit and one RBI. Lucas Neville went 1-for-1. Tanner Jones had two runs, while Aiden Kelly, Kaleb Winters and Brayden Mason (RBI) all touched home plate once. AJ Lawton added an RBI.
Bishop Ludden 2, Port Byron 0: The Panthers were victimized by a no-hitter in their first outing of the season.
Pitcher Zachary Relfe took a tough-luck loss despite striking out 15 batters. He allowed only two runs on two hits.
Gabriel Rhodes reached base on an error for Port Byron to prevent a perfect game. He stole two bases.
Port Byron returns to action Wednesday against Cato-Meridian.
Skaneateles 4, Solvay 1: The reigning section champ Lakers are off to a 2-0 start thanks to three late runs against the Bearcats.
James Musso finished 2-for-2 with a run, RBI and double for Skaneateles. He also walked twice. Trey Michael hit a home run and Patrick Herr (RBI, walk) singled.
SOFTBALL
Moravia 11, Marathon 10: Bailey Williamson paced the Blue Devils, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Laura Landis went 2-for-2 with two runs, one double and one RBI. Illeana Ramirez walked and scored twice. Kayleigh Stayton, Brook Purdy (run, double), Gabriella Heim (run) and Teyara Lee also figured in with one hit apiece.
Ramirez also earned the win from the circle, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts.
Moravia (1-0) hosts Union Springs on Thursday.
Southern Cayuga 16, Groton 11: Claire Walter pitched 5 2/3 innings to lead the Chiefs, allowing six hits while striking out seven. Ellie Brozon struck out three batters in relief.
Rachel Landon and Kylah Rossbach both finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
GOLF
Auburn 239, Oswego 259: The Maroons were led by Sophie Lesch's 51 and Maia Guzalak's 59. Taylor Chadderdon carded a 63 and Maura Moochler scored a 66.
Auburn is 2-0.
Fabius-Pompey 267, Weedsport 290: Wyatt LaForce was the match's medalist, topping all golfers with a round of 41. Brayden Wood carded a 51 and Lauren DeJohn a 60 for the Warriors.
Weedsport (0-1) hosts Manlius Pebble Hill on Wednesday.
TENNIS
Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept in their season opener on Monday. Auburn (0-1) looks to bounce back Tuesday at home against East Syracuse Minoa.
FROM THE WEEKEND
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College's Brendan Williams threw his second straight complete game shutout to force a split against Mohawk Valley on Sunday.
CCC won the opener 6-0 behind Williams' eight strikeouts across seven innings. He allowed only two hits and retired 13 consecutive batters to close out the game. It was his third complete game of the season. Williams was also part of an 11-hit effort, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Tyler Ziemak and Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky both went 2-for-4. Ziemak scored twice while Driscoll-Sandusky scored once. Greg Osterhout added two hits and two runs.
Cayuga wasn't as fortuitous in an 8-5 loss in Game 2. Trailing by seven runs in the final inning, the Spartans offense exploded for four runs and had the tying run at the plate, but could not complete the rally.
Ziemak hit 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Hazel Martinez, Jack Flynn and Alex Wurster all registered an RBI.
Cayuga (12-14 overall, 11-7 in division) finished second in the Region III, Division III East Division standings and are awaiting a first-round playoff matchup.