Local Roundup: Auburn baseball edges ESM in first game of season

Auburn varsity baseball opened its season on Monday with a 6-4 victory over East Syracuse Minoa. The Maroons totaled 11 hits and held the Spartans to only two in the win.

Designated hitter Jake Hansen finished 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Maroons. Ryan Stewart (run, double) and Alec McQueeney (run, double, three RBIs) both went 2-for-4 from the plate. Ryan Birchard (run, RBI, walk), Zachary Mock and Lucas West (RBI) also recorded hits.

Birchard pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out 11 batters, walked three, and was tagged for two earned runs.

Stewart pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, and he struck out four.

Auburn (1-0) is home against ESM on Wednesday.

Moravia 7, Marathon 4: Freshman Luke Landis threw six innings and struck out 10 to propel the Blue Devils to a win in their first game of the year. Landis was charged with one run against and walked only one batter.