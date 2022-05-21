Local Roundup: Auburn baseball ends regular season with walk-off win

The Auburn baseball team is entering sectionals on a high note.

Maroons senior Kevin Dolan scoring the winning run in the eighth inning off a two-out single by Jayden DeAngelis to provide a 4-3 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Dolan was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a steal before coming home for the winning run.

Dolan was one of four batters to accumulate two hits. He scored twice, in addition to one triple, one RBI and one walk. Lucas West also had a pair of hits, including a triple, and an RBI. DeAngelis finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jason Irwin chipped in two hits.

Cooper Polcovich lasted seven innings and struck out five batters without issuing a walk. Myles McBride pitched a perfect eighth inning, recording all three outs via strikeout.

Auburn finishes the regular season with a 12-6 record and expects to have one of the top seeds in the Section III Class A tournament. The Maroons will learn their first-round opponent on Sunday.

Skaneateles 15, Port Byron 0: The Lakers' Cooper Purdy earned the win by throwing four hitless innings against Port Byron, with a single batter reaching on an error.

Jack Smith, Cody Jarabek and Drew Nolan had one hit each for the Panthers.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Class D quarterfinals

Skaneateles 17, Holland Patent 2: The top-seeded Lakers brushed off their first opponent, thanks to an 11-goal first half.

Colin Morrissey paced the offense with four goals and two assists, while Ethan Hunt and Sean Kerwich both recorded hat tricks. Quinn Cheney and Charlie Carbonaro had two tallies apiece. Casey Ryan, Devon Gryzlo and Jeffrey McCrone rounded out the scoring, and Jack Weeks chipped in with three assists.

Skaneateles (12-5) will face fourth-seeded LaFayette/Onondaga on Tuesday at East Syracuse Minoa in the section semifinals.

