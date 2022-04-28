Local Roundup: Auburn baseball increases win streak to six versus Syracuse City

Auburn baseball held off a furious comeback attempt, but defeated Syracuse City 6-4 on Thursday for the Maroons’ sixth straight win.

Auburn was ahead by four runs entering the sixth inning, but Syracuse struck for three to make it a one-run game. The Maroons added an additional run in the seventh and managed to close out the game in the bottom half.

Catcher Mac Maher led the offense with a 3-for-4 game that included a run and an RBI. Lucas West and Myles McBride each went 2-for-4 at the plate, with the latter reaching on a triple. Jayden DeAngelis also had a three-bagger and scored twice.

West pitched 5 2/3 innings and recorded eight Ks. He allowed seven hits and one unearned run (four total).

Auburn (9-2) faces undefeated Cortland in a home-and-home beginning on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 8, Fabius Pompey 5: Christina Jackson racked up 14 strikeouts in the Warriors’ win.

Weedsport broke open the game in the sixth inning. Jackson started off with a triple and scored on Kayla Flash’s sacrififce fly that tied the game. Trinity Davis then reached on a single, stole two bases and scored on Morgan Flask’s RBI single for the lead. Mallory Brown then added insurance with a two-run home run.

Abby Widdall paced the offense with a 3-for-3 game. Brown finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kayla Flask had three RBIs. Davis had three steals.

Weedsport (5-3) faces Southern Cayuga in the consolation of the Cayuga County tournament on Saturday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 7, Marcellus 3: Ethan Hunt scored three goals while Sean Kerwick and Jack Weeks both buried two. Colin Morrissey added an assist. Luke Renaud made 12 saves.

GOLF

Union Springs 167, Moravia 218: Luke Parker was the match’s medalist with a 39. Michael Culver’s 40 and Andrew Salls’ 42 also posted low scores for Union Springs.

Moravia’s best round came from Kyler Adams, who shot a 46.

Westhill 219, Skaneateles 262: Lili Winkelman shot a 56 for the Lakers.

Skaneateles hosts Marcellus on Monday.

TENNIS

Southern Cayuga 4, Newark Valley 1: The Chiefs won all three singles matches, with MK Vitale (6-3, 6-1), Colby Sellen (6-3, 6-4) and Louis Hasenjager (6-0, 6-2) earning wins. Ryland Thayer and Aiden Saville won second doubles 6-3, 7-5.

