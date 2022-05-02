Local Roundup: Auburn baseball knocks off undefeated Cortland in extra innings

In a game that could decide who wins the Salt City Athletic Conference, Auburn baseball defeated Cortland 4-2 in extra innings on Monday.

It’s Cortland’s first loss of the season, as the hosts entered the week with a perfect 11-0 record.

The teams had two runs apiece after seven innings. In the top of the eighth, Lucas West reached on a one-out single. Jayden DeAngelis followed with a two-bagger. Cooper Polcovich then dropped down a squeeze toward third base, but a throwing error by the Cortland infielder allowed two baserunners to score the deciding runs.

Polcovich was also the winning pitcher for Auburn. He threw all eight innings and struck out seven. He was charged with six hits, two runs and one walk.

DeAngelis led the offense with a 3-for-4 game that included two runs and a double. Kevin Dolan (run), Lucas West (run, double) and Caden Becker (two walks) all posted two-hit games. Owen Birchard added a triple and a walk.

Auburn (10-2 overall, 9-1 in league) hosts Cortland Tuesday at Falcon Park.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 4, Dryden 3: After enduring their first loss of the season over the weekend, the Wolves rebounded against the Lions.

Fourteen of Union Springs' outs on defense came via strikeouts from pitcher Hailee Smith, who scattered four hits and walked none.

Ella Johnson scored the go-ahead run on an error, and also had a two-hit game that included a triple. Smith also had an RBI double.

Union Springs (9-1) is home against Whitney Point on Wednesday.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia 76, Southern Cayuga 33; Moravia 86, Union Springs 15; Southern Cayuga 49, Union Springs 30: The Blue Devils came away with a victory in a tri-meet at Southern Cayuga.

Moravia had five multi-winners at the meet. Jacob Anderson was first in the 100m dash (12.20) and the 200m dash (25.60), Abram Wasileski had the top leaps in the long jump (16-4.5) and the high jump (5-6), and Seth Parker had the farthest throw in the shot put (38-4.5) and the discus (108-00), and Cole Cuddeback won the 110m hurdles (20.80) and the 400m hurdles (1:21.10), and Dustin McCall ranked first in the 1600m run (5:18.80) and the 800m run (2:19.90).

Moravia also won two relays. Jeffrey Carmichael, McCall, Henry School and Westin Walker were the top team in the 4x800m relay (12:13.90). Brandon Vasquez, Joe Baylor, Wasileski and Anderson won the 4x100m (50.30).

For Southern Cayuga, first-place finishers included Leif Gunderson in the 400m dash (56.90) and David Hayden in the 3200m run (12:31.90). Gunderson, Charlie Miller, Luke Gentry and Aidan Brown were the top combination in the 4x400m (4:02.90).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs 69, Moravia 53; Union Springs 64, Southern Cayuga 47; Moravia 65.5, Southern Cayuga 58.5: The Wolves earned a pair of narrow wins against their county rivals.

Kailey Kalet came in first in three sprints: the 100m (13.60), the 200m (27.80) and the 400m (1:05). Payton Gilbert won the shot put (33-3.25) and the discus (84-05). Beth McHenry won the 800m run (2:50.30).

Olivia Genson nabbed one of Moravia's solo wins in the 1500m run (5:33.30), while Grace Ike had the other in the 3000m run (15:17.30). The Blue Devils managed a pair of relay victories. Jordan Smith, Kate Lamphier, Ike and Genson were first in the 4x800m (13:45.50). Taqua Bailey, Brooke Proper, Alyssa Gettel and Shy'Anne Rhodes won the 4x100m (59.90).

Southern Cayuga won the other relay, the 4x400m, led by Cennedi McCarthy, Norah McCarthy, Circe Perez and Charli Bennett (4:54.80). Bennett also won the high jump (4-10). Norah McCarthy was first in the triple jump (30-8.25). Cennedi McCarthy posted the deepest long jump (14-4). Isabel Rossback came in first in the 400m hurdles (1:21.30). Molleigh Johnson won the 100m hurdles (18.80).

GOLF

Union Springs 164, Groton 204: The Wolves remain unbeaten through six matches this season. Luke Parker carded a 37. Joey Sylvester's 40, Andrew Salls' 42 and Michael Culver's 45 rounded out the top scores.

Oswego 217, Auburn 226: The Maroons lost a narrow match at Oswego Country Club. Maia Guzalak had Auburn’s lowest score with a 54. Taylor Chadderdon and Finley Hogan scored 56s. Maura Moochler added a 60.

Auburn (1-1) plays at Central Square on Friday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

SOFTBALL

Trumansburg 23, Moravia 11: Gabby Heim went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Kayleigh Stayton had two hits (including a triple) and four runs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Herkimer 9, Cayuga 8; Herkimer 3, Cayuga 1: The Spartans have now lost four straight to the Generals.

In Game 1, Michael Norton and Phil Messina had a pair of hits, while Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Zack Mock added two runs.

Jordan Tharp was charged with two hits and two runs in five innings in a tough-luck loss in Game 2.

Cayuga travels to Mohawk Valley on Thursday.

