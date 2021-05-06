Local Roundup: Auburn baseball shuts out Fulton

A trio of Maroons pitchers hurled a two-hitter as the Auburn High School baseball team beat Fulton 5-0 on Thursday.
Starter Ryan Stewart allowed a single hit over the first 1 2/3 innings, Cooper Polcovich gave up a hit over the next 4 1/3 and Lucas West finished it off with a hitless inning.
Ryan Birchard led the offense with a pair of hits, including a double, a triple and a RBI. Jason Irwin had a hit and a RBI, Kevin Dolan had a hit and a RBI and William Coleman doubled.
Moravia 13, Groton 7: Luke Landis led the Blue Devils with three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and four runs.
Aiden Kelly had a double, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. AJ Lawton had two hits, a RBI and a run. Andrew Tillotson had a pair of hits (double) and a pair of RBIs. Tanner Jones and Bryaden Mason each had a hit. Brandon Brotherton scored three runs.
Kelly was the winning pitcher, allowing three run on six hits with nine strikeouts. Moravia hosts Union Springs on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Westhill 13, Skaneateles 9: Grayson Brunelle scored three goals to pace the Lakers.
Ryan Willard contributed a pair of goals and assists. Colin Morrissey added a pair of goals. Max Wamp and Jack Weeks each scored a goal.
Goalie Luke Renaud made 12 saves.
East Syracuse Minoa 7, Auburn 2: Max Gorney and Zach Crosby each scored a goal for the Maroons. Colin Tardiff added an assist.
Goalie Jackson Siddall made 11 saves. Auburn next plays at Holland Stadium vs. Westhill on Saturday at 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron 6, Onondaga 4: The Panthers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Tigers.
Nicole Namisniak led the offense with three hits and three RBIs and Allie Michalski and Jordan Cook each had a triple. Sadie White was the winning pitcher.
Port Byron (3-0) next hosts Dryden on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 19, East Syracuse 2: Natalie Calandra Ryan scored five goals with three assists for the Maroons.
Kate Izzo contributed four goals and a pair of assists, Abbie Izzo scored three goals, Natalie Long had two goals and an assist, Caroline Smoth scored two goals, Danielle Swietnowski had a pair of goals and assists and Ella Doan had a goal and an assist.
Goalie Quinn Brady made seven saves. Auburn (2-0) plays at Westhill on Saturday.
Mexico 10, Jordan-Elbridge 9: Gabrielle Gunnip scored six goals and an assist to lead the Eagles.
Clara Derby (two assists), Kyra Dominick and Ireland Hill each scored a goal. Brooke Tanner and Gabriella Smart each had an assist.
Jordan-Elbridge is 1-3 and next plays Chittenango.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Port Byron 34, Bishop Ludden 34: The Panthers and Gaelic Knights ended up in a tie.
Grace Ford and Madison Srymanske each had a pair of first-place finishes for Port Byron. Ford won the 400m hurdles and triple jump and Srymanske was first in the shot put and discus. Kamryn Nevidomsky won the long jump.
GIRLS GOLF
Skaneateles 243, Cazenovia 250: Julia Marshall shot a 49 to lead the Lakers.
Skaneateles (2-3) next plays Monday at home vs. Bishop Ludden.
FROM WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Port Byron 19, Cato-Meridian 10: Colleen Jump had three hits and three RBIs to guide the Panthers. Kira McLoughlin had two hits, including a home run, and totaled three RBIs. Jordan Cook figured in with a triple and four RBIs. Hannah Jones chipped in with a hit and two RBIs.
Jones was also the winning pitcher in the circle.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Jordan-Elbridge 70, Solvay 30: Leading the Eagles on the track was Peyton Bates, who won three individual events. Bates earned first place in the 1500m run (5:54), the 800m run (2:36.9) and the 3000m run (12:51). Nolan Jackson won both hurdles events, finishing the 100m in 18.1 seconds and the 400m in 1:21. Aidan Lewis was the winner in the 200m dash (25.4).
Jackson also had the top long jump (17-4). Other field winners included Cameron Newhook in the discus (86-8) and triple jump (27-7), and Tyler Spencer in the shot put (33-8).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Jordan Elbridge 86, Solvay 40: First-place finishers for the Eagles included Kyler Langhorn in the 100m dash (13.4), Vassianna Klock in the 1500m run (5:50) and 800m run (2:38), Coral Uhle in the 400m dash (1:06), Tatianna Parkolap in the 400m hurdles (1:40), Jazmyn Stevenson in the 200m dash (28.8), Hannah Fichter in the 3000m run (13:17).
Fichter, Klock, Uhle and Olivia Bennett also earned first in the 3200m relay (13:06). Langhorn, Uhle, Bennett and Stevenson were the winning combination in the 400m relay (54.4). Bennett, Uhle, Klock and Fichter won the 1600m relay (5:20).
Langhorn also emerged in a pair of field events, winning the long jump (15-5) and triple jump (30-9). Parkolap had the top high jump (4-10).