Local Roundup: Auburn baseball shuts out Fulton

Jones was also the winning pitcher in the circle.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jordan-Elbridge 70, Solvay 30: Leading the Eagles on the track was Peyton Bates, who won three individual events. Bates earned first place in the 1500m run (5:54), the 800m run (2:36.9) and the 3000m run (12:51). Nolan Jackson won both hurdles events, finishing the 100m in 18.1 seconds and the 400m in 1:21. Aidan Lewis was the winner in the 200m dash (25.4).

Jackson also had the top long jump (17-4). Other field winners included Cameron Newhook in the discus (86-8) and triple jump (27-7), and Tyler Spencer in the shot put (33-8).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Jordan Elbridge 86, Solvay 40: First-place finishers for the Eagles included Kyler Langhorn in the 100m dash (13.4), Vassianna Klock in the 1500m run (5:50) and 800m run (2:38), Coral Uhle in the 400m dash (1:06), Tatianna Parkolap in the 400m hurdles (1:40), Jazmyn Stevenson in the 200m dash (28.8), Hannah Fichter in the 3000m run (13:17).