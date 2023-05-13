Auburn baseball won an impressive tilt on Saturday, shutting out state-ranked Fairport 3-0 in a meeting between inter-section opponents.

Fairport, out of Section V, entered the week ranked No. 15 in Max Preps’ New York state rankings.

Auburn was 21st.

Maroons pitcher Cooper Polcovich shut down Fairport, to the tune of three hits and two walks. Polcovich struck out seven and allowed no runs, while completing seven innings.

Polcovich’s support came via runs in the first and second inning. Auburn scored twice in the first, which included an RBI single from Jason Irwin, then added insurance in the second.

Irwin finished 2-for-4 and scored a run, while Owen Birchard added two hits and a run. Caden Becker (run), Lucas West and Polcovich added hits.

Auburn (15-4) next plays CBA on Tuesday at Falcon Park, in a rematch of the 2021 Class A section final.

Weedsport 15, Pulaski 2: The Warriors scored five runs apiece in both the third and fourth innings in a blowout win.

Antonio Tortorello had two doubles and six RBIs in a 4-for-5 performance. Andrew Seward also went 4-for-5, with two runs and two RBIs. He doubled and tripled. Patrick Whitman added three hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Seward earned the win from the hill, lasting 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine. He scattered seven hits and was charged with two runs.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 10, Port Byron 8: The Eagles earned a split with the Panthers, after the latter won the first meeting on Friday.

J-E stormed out to a six-run lead in the top of the first, then tacked on three more in the second.

Sadie White (two runs), Mackenzie McDowell (three runs, RBI) and Jordan Cook (RBI) had multi-hit games for the Panthers.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 12, Holland Patent 1: The Eagles shut out Holland Patent through three quarters in the win.

Wyatt Werth racked up five goals and four assists, while Jayden Castaldo had three goals. Joe LaFluer, Brayden Kitterle, Nixon Karcz and Casey Ryan rounded out the scoring.

Tanner and Karcz co-led the team with 10 ground balls apiece, while Tanner went 11-for-13 on draws and picked up three assists.

FROM FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

South Seneca Invitational: In a field of 15 schools, Moravia’s boys team emerged the winning squad.

The Blue Devils’ girls team placed fourth.

Kyler Proper placed second in the 100m and 200m dash, while Westin Walker was runner-up in the 400m. Third place finishes included Joe Baylor in the high jump and Seth Parker in the shot put.

Jordan Smith won the girls Pentathlon and Bebe Balk was first in the girls shot put. Cece Stryker won the 400m and was second in the 200m.

Oswego Kids Crush Cancer Invitational: Union Springs helped raise $781 out of about $5,000 total from the meet.

Kailey Kalet broke her own school record in the 100m dash (13.06). Payton Gilbert was runner-up in the shot put and discus. Gilbert, Beth McHenry, Maddy Kalet and Kailet Kalet were second in the 4x400m relay. Kyla Kejko, Lilly Casler, Ellen Crowley and Sarah Colgan finished second in the 4x800m relay. Noah McHenry set new PRs in the 1600m run, the 800m run and the triple jump.