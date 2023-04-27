Michael Ambroggio had an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, as the Auburn baseball team battled back to beat Central Square 5-4 in eight innings on Thursday.

Auburn trailed by a pair of runs after two innings, but scored once in both the fourth and fifth innings to tie it.

Myles McBride (double) and Mac Maher (two RBIs) had two-hit games. Lucas West singled and scored twice. Cooper Polcovich added one hit, one walk and two runs.

Polcovich also pitched the Maroons to extra innings. In a seven-inning outing, Polcovich struck out 10 batters, walked three and allowed four hits.

He allowed four runs, but only one earned.

McBride faced five batters in the bottom of the eighth, but escaped the jam to end the game.

“Gritty win for our ballclub today after getting in trouble early,” Maroons coach John Turcsik said. “Cooper Polcovich battled out of it to give us a chance to win the ball game.”

Auburn (9-2) plays East Syracuse Minoa on Friday.

Weedsport 1, Onondaga 0: The Warriors scored the game’s only run in the top of the seventh inning, when Tony LoMascolo drive on Andrew Seward on the deciding run.

LoMascolo finished 2-for-2 with two steals and a walk. Seward had the team’s only other hit.

Mike LoMascolo shut down the Tigers in six innings on the bump to earn the win. He scattered six hits and walked one, while striking out five. Tony LoMascolo pitched the final inning to close it out.

Weedsport next plays on Monday against Pulaski.

SOFTBALL

Southern Cayuga 2, Marathon 0: The Chiefs’ win total is up to nine after a shutout win against the Olympians.

Ava Harvatine recorded her second shutout of the year, striking out 12 with six his against.

Ellie Brozon went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Charli Bennett added two hits.

Onondaga-LaFayette 17, Weedsport 6: Morgan Flask went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, while Arie Giacolone finished 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, triple and RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 9, Cazenovia 3: The prolific Lakers shut it down on defense, limiting Caz to 10 shots as Jack Marquardt and Luke Logan combined for seven saves.

Grayson Brunelle tallied four goals, Sean Kerwick scored two, and Charlie Carbonaro, Ethan Hunt and Carter Loi rounded out the scoring.

LaFayette/Onondaga 19, Jordan-Elbridge 5: Wyatt Werth had a hat trick for the Eagles, while Bryan Tanner and Joe LaFluer also scored. Austin Brunelle made nine saves, while Nixon Karcz had a team-high 11 ground balls.

GOLF

Union Springs 167, Groton 186: Michael Culver was the medalist, as he carded a 39. Tyler Lutkins had a 42, Luke Parker and Alex Church scored 43s and Stephen Case added a 45.

TENNIS

Union Springs 3, Moravia 2: The Wolves claimed all three singles matches, while the Blue Devils owned doubles.

Collin Park (6-0, 6-1), Fernando Diaz/Cabrera (7-5, 6-2) and George Fearon were Union Springs’ singles winners.

Emily Griffin and Leoncia Oulianova (6-0, 7-6), and Julia Anderson and Lily Stryker (6-1, 6-2) won in doubles for Moravia.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 116, Bishop Grimes 25; Cato-Meridian 125, Bishop Ludden 16: The Blue Devils had the top showing in 15 of 17 events in a tri-meet sweep.

Merritt Cox took first in four events: the 400m dash (54.4), the 100m hurdles (18.4), the long jump (17-6.75) and the high jump (5-4).

Camren Hoag was first in the 100m dash (12.2) and the 200m dash (25.0), while Owen McGetrick claimed the 1600m run (5:03) and the discus (101-8.5).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 89, Bishop Grimes 43; Cato-Meridian 93, Bishop Ludden 33: The Blue Devils earned a sweep in a tri-meet.

Elaina Wiliams won events: the long jump (13-10.5) and the triple jump (30-6).

Maggie Brown was first in the 1500m run (5:17.1) and the high jump (4-4). Other first-place finishers included Janelle Williams in the 800m run, Ariana Proper in the 400m dash (1:03.8) and Hayley DeVille in the discus (70-11).

BASEBALL

Bishop Ludden 6, Union Springs 0: Shane Perkins had the Wolves’ only hit of the game. Aaron Johnson struck out four in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

GOLF

Jamesville-DeWitt 198, ESM Blue 242, Oswego 248, Central Square 253, Auburn 255, ESM Orange 260: Finley Hogan shot a 52 in a match against several league opponents.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hudson Valley 6, Cayuga 3; Hudson Valley 9, Cayuga 8: After splitting with the Vikings on Sunday, the Spartans dropped both games in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Fernando Espinal, Phil Messina and Mike Norton all recorded two hits in the opener. Will Coleman struck out five in five innings.

Espinal homered early in Game 2 that put CCC ahead by a run in a see-saw affair. However, the Vikings later played the winning run in the eighth despite trailing multiple times during the game.

Juan Perez finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs to lead the attack.

“This is when we find out what kind of team we truly are,” CCC coach John Rizzo said. “All teams run into a patch like this. The good ones come out of it a better team.”

CCC (24-10) hosts Jefferson Community College on Saturday.