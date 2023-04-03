Auburn baseball kicked off the spring 2023 with a pair of wins on Sunday in Cortland’s Lumberyard Classic.

The Maroons outlasted Newburgh in the first game of the tournament, then knocked out Syracuse in the championship game.

Noah Morrison and Jason DeAngelis both had home runs in the opener as Auburn strung together seven hits. Morrison finished with two runs and two RBIs, while DeAngelis had one run and two RBIs. Jason Irwin had a three-bagger and a walk, while Lucas West contributed a hit and RBI.

Pitchers Owen Birchard and West combined to limit Newburgh to two hits in the contest. Birchard pitched four no-hit innings with three strikeouts and three walks, while West struck out three and allowed one run in three innings of relief.

In the championship game, despite dropping in only four hits, Auburn took advantage of four errors to beat Syracuse in the championshop.

Auburn led by five after three innings, then exploded for nine more in the fourth in a five-inning game.

Birchard (three runs, two walks), Irwin (three runs, two walks), Myles McBride (run, two RBIs) and West (run, four RBIs) had Auburn’s hits. Birchard and McBride both dropped in doubles, while West had a triple.

Cooper Polcovich earned the win with four strong innings. He held Syracuse to three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Auburn (2-0) next hosts West Genesee in a Thursday afternoon tilt at Falcon Park.