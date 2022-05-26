Local Roundup: Auburn baseball's three-run fourth inning delivers win over Camden

A three-run fourth inning was the difference as Auburn baseball defeated Camden 5-2 in the Section III Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at Falcon Park.

With the score tied, Caden Becker singled while Myles McBride and Kevin Dolan doubled to bring in the deciding runs.

Dolan finished 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Jason Irwin also had two hits for the Maroons.

Lucas West added a double and two RBIs.

Cooper Polcovich earned the win on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief. He struck out three and allowed two hits. McBride finished the game with three scoreless innings that included three Ks and one hit against.

Camden opened the game with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but Auburn cut its deficit in half in the bottom half and later tied it in the third on West's two-bagger.

Auburn (13-6) will face undefeated Whitesboro (16-0) in the section semifinals on Saturday at Onondaga Community College. It's the second straight year the two teams will meet in the semis, with the Maroons advancing past the Warriors last spring.

Section III Class B quarterfinals

Westhill 3, Skaneateles 2: The Warriors' two-run third inning was the difference against the Lakers.

In six innings pitched, Cooper Purdy struck out 12 batters. Emil Sander had the Lakers' lone extra base hit, a double.

SOFTBALL

Section III Class B quarterfinals

Skaneateles 3, South Jefferson 1: Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Lakers tied the game in the sixth and then won it with a pair of runs in the eighth.

Ayla Pascal had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Lakers, while Carlee Pitman posted two hits and scored a run. Natalie Yokom drove in Skaneateles' other run.

Laci Gaidis held South Jefferson to four hits in eight innings while setting down six batters.

The 12th-seeded Lakers will now face top-seeded Marcellus Saturday morning in Herkimer.

Section III Class C quarterfinals

Utica Notre Dame 6, Weedsport 0: The 17th-seeded Jugglers picked up another upset, this time knocking off the ninth-seeded Warriors.

Weedsport was held to one hit, a double from Trinity Davis. The Warriors' only other baserunners came via a pair of walks from Morgan Flask.

Christina Jackson pitched all seven innings for Weedsport, striking out four. Of her six runs against, only three were earned.

Weedsport finishes 13-8.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GOLF

Union Springs won the Section IV Class D team tournament at Delhi. Joey Sylvester had the top round with an 84. Also contributing to the Wolves' win was Michael Culver's 89, Luke Parker's 91, and Andrew Salls' 99.

This marks the first since in 40 years that Union Springs has won both the IAC league and Section IV championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0