Local Roundup: Auburn beats J-D, tightens grip on SCAC division lead

Auburn boys basketball tightened its grip on first place in the SCAC’s Empire division on Wednesday, thanks to a 54-48 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.

The Maroons remain unbeaten in conference play, 7-0, and are 9-4 overall.

Jamesville-DeWitt led at halftime, but the Maroons outscored the Red Rams 26-18 in the second half to pull out the win.

“The kids did a great job of making adjustments at the half,” Maroons coach Jim Marsh said. “Ryan Dann deserves a lot of credit for guarding their best player and doing a wonderful job.”

DeSean Strachan led Auburn’s scorers with 15 points, five assists and four steals. Tony Borges added 12 points and controlled the boards with eight rebounds, while Jack Tumber added 10 points and four assists.

Senior Mason Jasniewski had two points, and both proved crucial. He knocked down two free throws late in the fourth quarter to cap off the game.

“If he doesn’t make those, it might be a different result tonight,” Marsh said.

Auburn plays at Fulton on Friday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Lansing 0 (girls); Lansing 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 1 (boys): Jenna Jump rolled a 554 to lead the Wolves, while Colleen Jump’s 524, Caroline Smead’s 521 and Brandon Young’s 509 were among the other top scores.

US/PB travels to Watkins Glen on Thursday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 81, Tompkins Cortland 54: The Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant road win.

CCC led by double digits at halftime, and capitalized on a 15-0 run in the second half to put the game away.

The Spartans never trailed.

“Tonight was about our defense,” said coach Tony Borges. “We played great team defense, and that put us in good position to pick up the win.”

Forward Justin Lawrence completed a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, Shaheem Sanders posted 18 points and a game-high 25 rebounds, and Kareem Sanders added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Cayuga (5-9) faces Onondaga on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans beat the Lazers in their previous meeting this season.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 70, Windsor 30: The Wolves started hot with a 22-0 run in the first quarter, cruising to a decisive victory.

Collin Park recorded a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Damon Brown also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Aaron Johnson contributed 16 points and seven steals.

Union Springs (7-3) hosts Candor on Friday.

Port Byron 56, Pulaski 52: Dominic Laframboise had 22 points and Dalton Clark added 14 as the Panthers (8-4) won their fourth straight game.

Port Byron travels to LaFayette on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 39, LaFayette 27: Abbie Ahern recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks for the Eagles, while Ava Hildebrant contributed 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

WRESTLING

West Genesee 65, Auburn 11: Mike Boyhan (118) won on a technical fall, while Colton Hai (215) earned a win via pin.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 55, East Rochester 48: As part of a showcase tournament at Keuka College, the Warriors beat a Section V opponent to capture their seventh straight win.

Troy Brown led all scorers with 22 points, while Ryan Adams drained three 3s en route to a 16-point performance. Isaiah Richardson added seven points.