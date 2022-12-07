Local Roundup: Auburn bowlers dominate West Genesee

The Auburn bowling teams dominated West Genesee in a varsity match on Wednesday.

Auburn's girls earned a 7-0 sweep, while the boys won 6-1.

Grace Ryan was the top bowler for the girls, scoring a 433. She posted a 159 in her first round, which was the team's best for a single series.

Eric Barski led the boys with a 478, a score that included a 172 in his first series. Jack Sliwka added a 416.

The Maroons return to the lanes on Monday, Dec. 12 against Union Springs/Port Byron at Starlite Lanes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 58, Pulaski 50: Nolan Brunelle paced the Eagles with 23 points and Jack Barriger contributed 12. J-E's leading rebounder was Cory Henderson.

The Eagles (3-0) host Faith Heritage on Friday.

HOCKEY

CBA-JD 3, Auburn 2: Mac Maher scored his first career goal and Luke Mizro tallied a goal and an assist, but it wasn't enough for the Maroons.

Chris Tarby added an assist, while Mason Jones made 37 saves in the loss.

Auburn travels to Skaneateles on Tuesday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 77, Onondaga 76: The Spartans snapped a five-game skid in a thriller against the Lazers.

OCC missed a game-tying 3-pointer right before the buzzer that could've tied the game. The Lazers settled for a layup, allowing CCC to win the game.

"Our defense was great tonight against a team that scores well. Down the stretch in particular, our defense was excellent and we held them to single shots and rebounded the ball," Spartans coach Tony Borges said. "On offense we limited our turnovers and moved the ball well to get better shots."

Cayuga started hot with an 8-0 lead and remained ahead for most of the first half.

At halftime, the Spartans were in front 42-37.

OCC answered in the second half, and the teams traded several leads.

Kevin Llanos led the team down the stretch, knocking down a late 3 near the final minute while also recording a block on a layup with 20 seconds left that kept CCC ahead.

He finished with 28 points, knocking down six of his eight 3-point attempts. He added three rebounds and two assists.

Justin Lawrence chipped in 21 points and four rebounds. Shaheem Sanders added 14 ponts and 20 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year.

CCC's final game of the fall semester is Sunday at Columbia-Greene Community College.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Genesee 73, Auburn 46: The Wildcats stormed out to a 26-15 lead in the first quarter and cruised against the Maroons.

Jack Tumber finished with a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Auburn.

Carter Sawyer added nine rebounds and four blocks.

The Maroons are home against Central Square on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron 3, Pulaski 2: The teams traded sets in the first four, but the Panthers dominated the fifth set 15-3 to claim the match.

Jordan Cook led Port Byron with 12 kills, 10 aces and two blocks. Ally Michalski added 10 kills and six aces. Katelyn Ware contributed 15 aces, four kills, three aces. Meggy McNally led the defense with 11 digs to go with three aces.

Port Byron (2-1) hosts Chittenango on Saturday.

WRESTLING

Syracuse City 42, Auburn 24: Briant Sherman (132) and Brad Boyhan (145) each won their bouts with pins, while Mike Boyhan (126) took his with a 9-1 decision.

HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer 3, Skaneateles 2 (OT): The Lakers scored twice in the first period, but Cortland-Homer fought back and eventually won in sudden death.

Henry Major and Cole Palmer found the back of the net for Skaneateles, while Jack Marquardt and Alex Whitlock were credited with assists.

Chad Lowe made 21 saves in goal.

Skaneateles (2-2) hosts CBA on Thursday.