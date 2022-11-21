Local Roundup: Auburn bowlers open season with split against C-NS

Auburn's bowling teams opened their winter 2022-23 seasons on Monday, earning a split with Cicero-North Syracuse.

The Maroons' boys took five points from C-NS, earning victories in the second and third games, as well as winning the total score (3,101).

Jack Sliwka had the high series with a 733, followed by Eric Barski's 673 and Dominic Capone's 610. Sliwka added the best single-game score with a 268 in his middle round.

The Auburn girls opened with the better score in the first game, but dropped the next two and the match. Marissa Capone posted the top individual series with a 460. Katrina Stack added a 389 and Abbey Bragger scored a 366.

Union Springs/Port Byron girls 4, Newark Valley 0; Newark Valley 3, Union Springs/Port Byron boys 1: Caroline Smead led the Wolves' girls to the sweep with a 542, while Colleen Jump picked up a 527.

Matthew Howell led the boys with a 536.

US/PB hosts Elmira Notre Dame on Nov. 30 at Starlite Lanes.

FROM THE WEEKEND

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn had several runners compete at the Federation meet on Saturday at Wappingers Falls.

In the girls' race, Kyleen Brady placed 19th (19:24) and Ali Pineau came in 31st (19:36).

Auburn's boys team placed eighth out of 30 schools. Chris Howard owned the Maroons' top time (17:08) and placed 56th. Keegan Brady came in 96th (17:29), Ryan Maher was 103rd (17:32), Owen Gasper placed 107th (17:38) and Jerry Czyz finished 111th (17:44).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Skaneateles completed their showing at the NYSPHSAA championships, held at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester.

Alice Spaulding participated in three events, including two individuals. She placed seventh overall in the 50 freestyle, finishing the finals race in 24.25 seconds. Spaulding was also in the 100 freestyle, which she placed 23rd (54.29 seconds).

The Lakers' 400 free relay team (Elizabeth Springer, Olivia Springer, Arianna Matthews and Spaulding) ranked 24th (3:45.26).