Local Roundup: Auburn bowling enters holiday break with win over Syracuse

The Auburn bowling teams took all six points against Syracuse City in a pre-Christmas match on Thursday.

The Maroons’ girls scored team totals of 622, 620 and 700 to sweep Syracuse. Marissa Capone had a 479 series in her three games. Next was Kristen Phillips with a 450, which included a single-game high of 188. Katrina Stack added a 367.

For the boys, Auburn scored totals of 1,024, 1,009 and 1,034 in the win. Tyler Kraushaar bowled a 717 for his series, which included scores of 225, 224 and 268. Lucas McConnell also bowled well for the Maroons, scoring a 617. Dominic Capone (558) and James Wilkes (552) also exceeded 500.

Auburn is back in action on Monday, Dec. 27 at Central Square.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 45, Jamesville-DeWitt 34: Maddy Ramsgard scored 14 points, Ayla Pas’cal recorded 12 and Maeve McNeil added 10.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chittenango 47, Jordan-Elbridge 34: Abigail Ahern had 11 points and Ava Hildebrant scored 10 for the Eagles.

