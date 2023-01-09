Local Roundup: Auburn bowling teams drop close matches to ESM

The Auburn bowling teams dropped a pair of close matches to East Syracuse Minoa on Monday at Falcon Lanes.

While the Maroons’ girls had a better total score over ESM (1,964 to 1,951), the visiting Spartans took a 4-3 victory thanks to their scores in two of the three series.

Marissa Capone had the top series with a 498, while Abbey Bragger posted the best single-game with a 186 in her second round. Her final total was 451.

The Auburn boys won the first series, but dropped the next two. Lucas McConnell bowled a 703 series, with rounds of 264, 206 and 233. Eric Barski’s 651 and Jack Sliwka’s 599 were also among the Maroons’ leaders.

Auburn returns to the lanes on Thursday when the Maroons host Oswego.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 50, Marcus Whitman 37: Charli Bennett nearly registered another double-double, as the Chiefs’ sophomore finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.

Ellie Brozon added 14 points.

Southern Cayuga (6-2) travels to Lansing on Tuesday.

Skaneateles 41, Marcellus 38: The Lakers trailed by 13 at halftime and eight entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Mustangs 16-3 in the final eight minutes to pull off a comeback win.

Maddy Ramsgard was Skaneateles’ only player to reach double figures, as she scored 16 points with three 3s. Ayla Pas’cal added eight points.

Skaneateles is now 8-2, with a perfect 7-0 record in league play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 86, Faith Heritage 60: The Warriors submitted their highest-scoring game of the season thus far, in a blowout win over the Saints.

Ryan Adams led the team in points with 20, which included a pair of 3s, while Lucio Cole (16 points) and Isaiah Richardson (12 points) also reached double figures.

Weedsport (7-2) hosts Pulaski on Wednesday, then plays at Jordan-Elbridge on Friday.

Jordan-Elbridge 51, Manlius Pebble Hill 35: The Eagles stormed out to a 22-5 lead in the opening quarter to nab their eighth win of the season.

Nolan Brunelle scored 21 points while knocking down four 3s to lead all scorers. Corey Henderson added 12 points and Preston Murray chipped in 10.

J-E (8-1) travels to Port Byron on Wednesday and hosts Weedsport on Friday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

SWIMMING

Invitational in the Glen: Southern Cayuga was one of 11 participating schools at Watkins Glen over the weekend.

Senior Tyler Sheils placed ninth in the 50 free (24.53). Ian Gentry, JD Hauptfleisch, Luke Gentry and Sheils came in 10th in the 200m free relay (1:42.15). The same foursome placed 12th in the 400 free relay (3:54.96), improving by nearly 15 seconds from the prelims.

