Local Roundup: Auburn bowling teams sweep Oswego

Three Maroons bowled over 500 as Auburn's boys and girls bowling each picked up three-point sweeps over Oswego on Wednesday.

James Wilkes paced the team with a 596 that included a 243 in his third game. Brody Ryan rolled a 582 and Aiden Starratt had a 552 to lead the boys team. As a team, the Maroons had nearly 800 more points than Fulton.

Marissa Capone was the top scorer on the girls end, bowling a 486. Her top series came in the third game with a 175. Grace Ryan bowled a 400, while Kristen Phillips added a 396.

Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Elmira Notre Dame 1 (boys); Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0 (girls): Leading the charge for the Wolves boys was James Casbarro with a 554 and Dylan Howell, who scored a 509.

In the girls match, Jenna Jump led the way with a 640 series that included scores of 192, 204 and 244. Colleen Jump added a 556 while Jamilyn Casbarro rolled a 555.

US/PB hosts Waverly on Jan. 18 and Elmira Notre Dame on Jan. 19 at Starlite Lanes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 75, Trumansburg 43: Jose Reyes recorded 26 points and Damon Brown dropped in 20 for the Wolves.

Collin Park added 10.

Union Springs went ahead 20-8 and held a comfortable lead until the fourth quarter, when the Wolves put the game away with a 25-8 frame.

Union Springs (6-3) is home against Tioga on Friday.

CBA 77, Auburn 47: The Maroons were unable to keep pace with the Brothers — currently ranked No. 22 in Class AA in the latest New York state rankings — after falling behind 18-4 in the opening quarter.

Auburn responded with a 21-point second quarter, but was held to 22 points total in the second half.

Carter Sawyer came off the bench and led Auburn in scoring with 12 points. Kevin Dolan was next with seven points. Tony Borges and Mason Jasniewski combined for 17 rebounds.

“We’re getting better and our sophomores are improving,” Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. “We’ll see where we’re at by the end of the year.”

Auburn travels to Fowler on Friday, then faces Ballston Spa Saturday morning.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 46, Elmira Notre Dame 25: Kate Baylor scored 12 points in the first half to propel the Blue Devils to a 32-9 lead.

Allison Kehoe scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, and added three steals and three assists. Jordan Smith figured in with 10 points and six steals.

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 2, Clinton 2: Despite the overtime session, a winner could not be determined.

Jackson Siddall turned aside 47 shots in 56 minutes for the Maroons to preserve the tie.

Christian Testa (assist) and Trey Masters were the scorers. Matt Donovan had two assists and Luke Mizro posted one assist.

WRESTLING

Central Square 48, Auburn 18: Charles Cesario (118) and Brad Boyhan (138) were the winners for the Maroons, with each delivering a pin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0