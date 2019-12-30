Auburn boys basketball fell in the championship of the More Than A Game tournament Sunday at SRC Arena, losing to Fayetteville-Manlius 66-56.
Shaheed Beal scored 20 points with four steals for the Maroons. Troy Churney recorded 16 points and six assists, and Shareef Edwards added 11 points.
Auburn was out-attempted at the free-throw line 24-9.
The Maroons play again Saturday at home against Ballston Spa.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Union Springs/Port Byron participated in the Winter Classic at Cortland on Saturday, and while the Wolves did not have any winners, a handful of athletes placed.
On the boys side, Braden York finished second in the 1600m run (4:59.19) and Evan Miner was sixth in the 55m hurdles (10.81). Johnathan Everhart, Aaron Wells, Cole Woodman and York also added a fifth-place time (4:20.37) in one of the relays.
For the girls, Jodie Jenkins was second in the high jump (4-8) and Alayna Dillon came in second in the shot put (26-10). Rebecca Colgan placed third in the 1500m run (5:46.24), Jenkins finished fourth in the 55m dash (8.34), and Haley Yorkey was fifth in the 1000m run (3:42.18). Jenkins, Victoria Fordham, Angelia Schulz and Colgan were the runners-up in relay (4:54.58).