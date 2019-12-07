Auburn boys basketball shut down Westhill in the second half to earn a 67-55 win Saturday in the Peppino's Invitational.
Shaheed Beal led the Maroons with 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Jay Baranick added 12 points, Shareef Evans scored 11 and Brian Love had nine.
Beal was named one of the tournament's all-stars.
"First half was much better than the second half," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "Kids played excellent defense. Troy Churney especially did a really good job on (Westhill's Zecheriah Brown), who is their leading scorer. Troy held him to six points in the second half."
Auburn (2-1) travels to Central Square on Thursday.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 4, Potsdam 2: A tie game entering the third period, the Lakers scored twice in the final frame to earn the win.
Adriana Barbuto scored a pair to lead Skaneateles, while Ioanna Christou and Campbell Torrey (assist) also scored. Rebecca Cain, Lizzy Sachar and Sophie Powless were credited with assists, and Evie Sheridan racked up 28 saves in net.
FROM FRIDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cazenovia 32, Skaneateles 20: Maddy Ramsgard paced Skaneateles with 10 points, while Maeve Canty added seven.
VOLLEYBALL
Chittenango 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers were swept via scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. Miranda Aldrich recorded seven kills along with two digs and a block. Sophie Redmond led defensively with seven blocks in addition to two kills, one ace and one assist. Gabriella Atchinson chipped in with a team-high six kills.
Port Byron (0-2) faces CBA on Monday.