Local Roundup: Auburn boys basketball's 3s key win over Fowler

Kevin Dolan and DeSean Strachan both knocked down three 3s in Auburn's 62-49 win over Fowler on Friday.

Strachan finished with 15 points while Dolan scored 11.

Tony Borges totaled 14 points and collected eight rebounds. Carter Sawyer chipped in 12 points off the bench. Point guard Jack Tumber grabbed nine rebounds, and also knocked down a crucial 3 in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Auburn is now 5-1 in league play. The Maroons host Ballston Spa on Saturday.

Weedsport 59, Manlius Pebble Hill 41: The Warriors' balanced scoring attack was propelled by a 22-point second quarter in the win.

Troy Brown topped the team in scoring with 18 points and Jack Lowery was also in double figures with 13. Landon Kepple chipped in with seven.

Tioga 62, Union Springs 55: Jose Reyes notched 23 points and Damon Brown scored 21. The Wolves (6-4) host Moravia next Wednesday.

Newfield 62, Moravia 54: The Blue Devils were handed their first loss of the season.

Abram Wasileski posted a team-high 17 points. Aiden Kelly had 12 points. Kyler Proper (eight assists) and Joe Baylor (seven rebounds) both registered 10 points.

Moravia (6-1) travels to Union Springs on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 58, Newfield 14: Allison Kehoe recorded 17 points with three assists. Gabby Heim contributed 11 points and six steals. Olivia Genson and Jordan Smith each chipped in with seven points.

Union Springs 64, Tioga 28: Four players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by Kailey Kalet's 19-point performance. Lilly Casler was next with 11. Danielle Waldron and Ella Johnson both had 10 points apiece, and Payton Gilbert added eight.

Southern Cayuga 43, Candor 32: Ellie Brozon registered 18 points, Charli Bennett had 14 points with nine rebounds, and Faith Shields totaled four points, three rebounds and two steals.

BOWLING

Weedsport 7, Bishop Grimes 0 (boys); Bishop Grimes 5, Weedsport 2 (girls): The Warriors boys were led by Jacob Blaylock, who scored a 493 overall. He also had the Warriors' two best single-round scores with a 173 and a 187. Kaiden Eipp added a 433 while Jordan Guy bowled a 430.

For the girls, Gracie Stevens rolled a 361 and Keegan Montreal scored a 320.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 51, APW 35: Ava Hildebrant and Abigail Ahern both recorded 12 points as the Eagles were able to pick up the win.

All of Ahern's points came via 3-pointers. She also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, with four assits, two steals and two blocks.

Hildebrant added six assists, five steals and three rebounds.

Gabby Smart added 10 points and seven rebounds.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 88, SUNY Broome 76: Two players recorded a double-double as the Spartans were able to capture their first win of the 2021-22 season.

CCC trailed 23-12 in the first half, but pulled off a 19-0 run to take the lead thanks to back to back 3s by Jay Baranick and Khari Odom.

The Spartans led the rest of the way, maintaining a double-digit lead for the second half.

"We played well defensively, rebounded very well and that gave us a chance to get out in transition and score some easy baskets," CCC coach Tony Borges said. "We forced turnovers, shared the ball and had great shot selection."

Shaheem Sanders scored 24 points and collected 18 rebounds, while Jay Baranick contributed 22 points and 10 boards.

Odom finished with 18 points and six assists, and Nic Harris had 16 points.

CCC is home on Saturday against Finger Lakes Community College for a 3 p.m. tip-off.

