Local Roundup: Auburn boys bowlers dominate Baldwinsville

The Auburn boys bowling team earned a sweep over Baldwinsville on Wednesday in a non-league match at Falcon Lanes.

The Maroons won 7-0, racking up 2,921 total points to beat B'ville's total of 2,691.

Eric Barski had the high series for the Maroons, totaling a 674 across his three games. Jack Sliwka was next with a 634 and Dominic Capone added a 572. Capone posted Auburn's top single game with a 237 in his second round.

The girls team took a 7-0 defeat to the Bees. Marissa Capone rolled a 541, Grace Ryan had a 455 and Abbey Bragger scored a 435.

Auburn faces East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday at Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 52, LaFayette 32: Jack Barriger scored 24 and Nolan Brunelle added 21 as the Eagles beat the Lancers to improve to 5-0.

LaFayette was previously undefeated.

Barriger did most of his damage around the rim, while Brunelle started the game hot with four 3s in a row. Brunelle then knocked down three 3s late in the game as J-E was able to pull away.

WRESTLING

Auburn 30, Oswego 17: All four of the Maroons’ victories were via pin. Winners for Auburn were Brady Maneri (110), Briant Sherman (132), Bradley Boyhan (145) and Colton Hai (285).

The Maroons host Fulton next Wednesday.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 59, West Genesee 25: The Maroons more than doubled-up the Wildcats to earn their second victory of the season.

Leah Middleton dropped 20 points and added four rebounds. Shaliyah Helmick was next on the scoresheet with 10 points. Kylie Guarino nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. BB Wilson notched seven points.

Booka Johnson posted five points, 10 rebounds and two steals, while Peyton Maneri picked up six points, seven assists and five steals.

After the game, Maroons coach Al Giannone complimented both Maneri and Johnson for their efforts.

“(Maneri) really got the ball in our shooter’s hands and did a great job controlling the game,” Giannone said. “(Johnson) was all over the place, just a monster on the court. It’s like there’s two of her out there.”

Auburn (2-1) plays at Fulton on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 63, Trumansburg 36: The Blue Devils are now 3-0 after dispatching T-Burg.

Abram Wasileski guided the offense with 21 points while going 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Other double-digit scorers included Kyler Proper (14 points) and Joe Baylor (10 points).

Moravia will participate in the Keuka College Classic this weekend and take on Lyons.

Groton 55, Union Springs 46: Collin Park led the Wolves with 21 points and Damon Brown added 10.

Union Springs travels to Marathon on Friday.

BOWLING

In a match at Newark Valley, Union Springs/Port Byron’s girls team scored a major comeback to earn a split.

The Wolves were down 62 pins entering the third game, but fought back to win and take the overall points total. Colleen Jump led the way with a 626 that included a 259 game. Bethany Jump rolled a 437.

The boys team dropped all four points, as Matthew Howell bowled a 474 and Brandon Young scored a 467.

US/PB travels to Elmira on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 1: The Warriors claimed the opening set 25-17, but then dropped three straight.

Bella Guerrette led offensively with nine aces and 14 assists. Makayla Foltz and Chloe Mach both had five kills. Jamie Cady picked up 10 digs.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BOWLING

Auburn 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Brandon Young rolled a 517 for the Wolves and Matthew Kustyn added a 466.

GIRLS BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Auburn 0: Colleen Jump had the high series with a 527. Jenna Jump bowled a 491 and Caroline Smead added a 457.