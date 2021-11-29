Local Roundup: Auburn boys bowling sweeps match against Fayetteville-Manlius

The Auburn boys bowling team picked up a 3-0 sweet over Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday at Falcon Lanes.

Brody Ryan was the Maroons' top scorer across three rounds, bowling a total of 688 (235, 216, 237). Tyler Kraushaar also eclipsed a 600, bowling rounds of 186, 173 and 256 for a 615. James Wilkes added a 574, while Jack Sliwka added a 573.

As a team, the Maroons scored 3,019 pins in three rounds, compared to F-M's 2,587.

Auburn's girls team won its first round against the Hornets, but then dropped the next two to fall 2-1.

Marissa Capone had a 405 (147,120,138) to lead the Maroons, while Katrina Stack added a 382 (143, 119, 120).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0