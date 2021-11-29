 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn boys bowling sweeps match against Fayetteville-Manlius

  • Updated
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

The Auburn boys bowling team picked up a 3-0 sweet over Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday at Falcon Lanes.

Brody Ryan was the Maroons' top scorer across three rounds, bowling a total of 688 (235, 216, 237). Tyler Kraushaar also eclipsed a 600, bowling rounds of 186, 173 and 256 for a 615. James Wilkes added a 574, while Jack Sliwka added a 573.

As a team, the Maroons scored 3,019 pins in three rounds, compared to F-M's 2,587.

Auburn's girls team won its first round against the Hornets, but then dropped the next two to fall 2-1.

Marissa Capone had a 405 (147,120,138) to lead the Maroons, while Katrina Stack added a 382 (143, 119, 120).

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News