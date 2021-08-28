Local Roundup: Auburn boys golf begins season

The Auburn High boys golf team opened its season on Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt. The Maroons were topped by a score of 197-230.

Leading the Maroons on the links was Carter Mizro, who scored a 41 across nine holes. Next was Christian Hogan with a 43. Trey Masters' 46, Colin Tardif's 49 and Aiden Tomandl's 51 rounded out Auburn's top scores.

Auburn returns to action on Monday at the Drumlin Invitational.

