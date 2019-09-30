The Auburn boys golf team squeaked out a 206-209 win over Cortland at Willowbrook Country Club in their its match of the regular season.
Auburn was led by freshman Carter Mizro's 39, while Ross Burgmaster, Christian Hogan and Jake Hansen all shot 41s. Aaron Kowal rounded out the leaders for Auburn with a 44.
The Maroons finish the season 14-2 and will compete in sectionals Wednesday at Radisson Greens.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 4, Cato-Meridian 0: Bailey Williamson registered two goals and one assist for the Blue Devils.
Bella Banerjee and Chloe Hanson each netted a goal, while Lizzie Dusseau, Joy Weed and Rachel Bancroft each had an assist. Brook Purdy recorded the shutout.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 6, Phoenix 1: The Lakers swept the doubles matches against the Firebirds.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won first doubles (6-1, 6-0), while Sophia Soderberg and Sofia Capozza picked up a victory at second doubles (6-3, 6-4). Olivia Walker and Meg Benedict earned the win at third doubles (6-0, 6-1), and Abbie Bales and Caroline Raymond completed the doubles sweep (6-7, 7-6, 10-7).
Isabella Kroon took the win at second singles (6-1, 6-0), and Lily Miller won third singles (6-2, 6-1).
Skaneateles is now 10-2 overall.
West Genesee 5, Auburn 2: The Maroons' Claire Diffin won third singles (6-3, 6-4), while Sydney Whiteford and Rosalia Bartolotta topped their opponents in second doubles (6-4, 6-2).
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn is now 13-2 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Onondaga 7, Cato-Meridian 2: Amber Clarke recorded a pair of assists for the Blue Devils.
Irene Owens and Chelsea Dennison each scored once.
Cato-Meridian (2-6-1) hosts Fabius-Pompey Thursday.
FROM THE WEEKEND
BOYS SOCCER
St. Francis 1, Skaneateles 0: Andrew Neumann made three saves, but the Lakers fell in the first round of the Finger Lakes Cup tournament Friday.
Skaneateles 4, Aquinas 3: Tylar Moss registered a pair of goals and assists to lead the Lakers to victory Saturday.
Owen Cheney and Cooper Purdy each added one goal, and Neumann made seven saves for the victory.
Skaneateles is now 8-3 overall.