Auburn boys golf placed fourth overall with a team score of 416 at the Section III tournament Wednesday at Radisson Greens.
Ross Burgmaster led the Maroons with a 78. Eighth-grader Christian Hogan carded an 80, Jack Leader added an 82, Colin Tardif shot an 83 and Carter Mizro finished with a 93.
Burgmaster, Hogan and Leader move on to the state qualifier meet at Colgate in May.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Lansing 3: A pair of players each recorded three points for the Wolves, but neither team could pull ahead through two overtimes.
Ava Mills tallied two goals and one assist, while Renee Park added one goal and a pair of assists.
Hunter Pettit made eight saves before Danielle Waldron came on in relief. The freshman made four stops in the final 3:30 of the second overtime.
Union Springs/Port Byron (6-4-1) travels to Trumansburg Friday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 19, Marcellus 42: The Lakers took the top three spots in the win over the Mustangs.
Caleb Bender won the race in 16:23, and was followed by Matt Persampieri (17:11) and Joe Norris (17:12). Tony DiRubbo came in sixth (18:20) and Will Girzadas was seventh (18:25).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 23, Marcellus 32: The Lakers' Sarah Tallerico won the race in 20:32.
Hope Cross-Jaya was third (21:03), Lily Yengo followed in fourth (22:00), Sophia Aureden placed fifth (22:06) and Ellie McSwain took 10th (25:15).
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Trumansburg 28, Watkins Glen 36, Southern Cayuga 74, Marathon 117, Groton 122, Moravia Inc.: Ben Stiadle was the top finisher for the Chiefs in 10th place (15:30).
Kyle Stewart was 12th (15:35) followed by Sean Kennedy in 14th (15:41), Jackson Otis in 18th (16:00) and Tyler Figueroa in 22nd (16:11).
Nick Marnell was the top finisher for Moravia in 32nd (17.27.2).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Trumansburg 23, Southern Cayuga 35, Marathon Inc., Watkins Glen Inc., Groton Inc., Moravia Inc.: The Chiefs' Sophie Bennett won the race in 17:37.
Bri Gentile came in sixth (18:35), Marissa Wiemann finished 13th (19:43), Faith Shields was 14th (19:45) and Kylie Rejman took 15th (20:35).
Alexa O'Brien was the top finisher for Moravia in 20th (22:13.6).