The Auburn boys golf team had a quad match against Jamesville-DeWitt, Fulton and Central Square Wednesday, and the Maroons picked up a sweep. Auburn beat Fulton 201-220, won against J-D 201-207, and took down Central Square 200-219.
By beating J-D, Auburn ends the Red Rams' undefeated streak that had lasted two years.
Ross Burgmaster was the Maroons' medalist, scoring a 37. Colin Tardif had a 38, Jack Leader and Christian Hogan posted 41s, Aaron Kowal scored a 43 and Carter Mizro posted a 44.
Auburn (11-2) plays at East Syracuse Minoa next on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Marathon 0: The Wolves slipped by the Olympians on a 30-yard free kick by Ava Mills with six minutes left in the first overtime. After that goal, Marathon, which entered the game with a 7-1 record, could not solve US/PB goalkeeper Hunter Pettit in the remaining minutes of overtime despite several scoring chances. Pettit finished with 10 saves.
"We seemed to stay organized and poised today against an extremely talented Marathon team who put a lot of attacking pressure on us," US/PB coach Jim Hodges said via email. "Our backline of Tori Forgham, Grace Perkins, Skyler Albino, Mandy Aldrich and Sarah Lutkins were tough to beat today."
The Wolves (5-4) travel to Moravia on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 6, Homer 1: The Lakers won all three singles matches and three of four doubles.
Kenna Ellis won in first doubles 6-3, 6-1; Isabella Kroon swept second singles 6-0, 6-0; and Lily Miller also picked up a sweep in third singles 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won a tight first doubles match 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Olivia Walker and Meg Benedict won third doubles 6-1, 6-3; and Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler completed the match by winning fourth doubles 6-1, 6-2.
Skaneateles is now 8-2 this season.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Pulaski 20, Port Byron/Union Springs 40; LaFayette 25, Port Byron/Union Springs 30: The Panthers' Braden York finished first in the race, crossing the finish line in 16:38. He was followed by Dylan Nolan in 10th (18:52), Ryan Teabo in 12th (19:08), Jarrett Fronce in 18th (20:06) and Gabe Newton in 22nd (20:36).
The Panthers next head to Weedsport on Tuesday.
Weedsport 15, Faith Heritage 50; Weedsport 24, Onondaga 35: The Warriors' Landon Kepple came in second (19:51), Caleb Tracey placed fourth (20:32), Forrest Nyugen took sixth (21:02), Ashton Benedict finished seventh (21:20) and Alex Murray ranked eighth (21:58).
Cato-Meridian Inc., SAS Inc., Bishop Grimes 27, Blessed Virgin Mary 28: Merritt Cox came in first overall for the Blue Devils at 20:14. Kyle Allen finished eighth (23:05) and Cilas Oot was ninth (23:19).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Port Byron/Union Springs ran incomplete in a tri-meet against Pulaski and LaFayette. Allie Wilmot took seventh place (23:57), Hailey Short was right behind in eighth (24:13) and Allayna Dillon finished ninth (24:14).
Weedsport 15, Onondaga 50; Weedsport 18, Faith Heritage 43: The Warriors' Sarah Carroll won the race, completing the course in 23:45. She was followed by Allison Germinara in second (25:46) and Elena Amodei in third (26:13).
Cato-Meridian 25, Bishop Grimes Inc.: The Blue Devils' Grace Cady crossed first at 24:33, while Julia Wilson placed third (25:40) and Lydia Cox came in fourth (25:40).
FROM TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn 3, Fowler 1: The Maroons bounced back after dropping the first set 25-21. They won the next three 25-14, 27-25 and 25-19.
Madalyn Dean registered 17 digs, 11 assists, 11 kills and four aces. Emma Bellnier had nine digs, six kills and two aces, while Shelby Weeks added eight digs, six kills and two aces.