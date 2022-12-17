Local Roundup: Auburn boys indoor track places first at invitational

Auburn’s boys and girls indoor track teams competed the George Constantino Memorial Invitational Saturday morning at Onondaga Community College, placing first and fourth respectively.

Skaneateles also ran at the morning session. The Lakers’ boys came in seventh while the girls placed fifth.

Jerry Czyz won the boys 600m run (1:31.67)

In distance events, Chris Howard was the winner in the boys 1000m run (2:46.31) and the 1600m run (4:40.95). Teammates Keegan Brady and Austin Ferrin placed second and third in the latter event. Owen Gasper owned the top time in the boys 3200m run (9:59.42).

In the field, Dustin Swartwood had the best throw in both the boys shot put (49-7.50) and the weight throw (66-4.00). Skaneateles’ Will Feeney was the runner-up in both those events.

The Maroons took the top three positions in the girls 1500m run. Kyleen Brady placed first (4:57.72), followed by Ali Pineau in second and Abigail Ringwood in third. Brady also won the girls 3000m run (10:33.15).

In the girls 4x800m relay, the Maroons won by nearly eight seconds, as Brady, Reese DeRosa, Pineau and Ringwood finished in 10:52.83.

Representing the Lakers, Kyla Palmer won the 300m dash (41.63), Maddie Wright had the top mark in the high jump (5-2) and Alice Spaulding was first in the weight throw (36-8.75).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 82, APW 45: Junior Dominic Laframboise racked up 32 points as the Panthers shrugged off the Rebels.

Cody Jarabek chipped in with 16 points and Ian Mack added 11.

"Strong effort all the way around," Port Byron coach Dave Cornish said. "Everybody but one player scored for us."

The Panthers are home against Hannibal on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 72, Tully 29: The Warriors stormed out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter in a blowout victory.

Mallory Brown totaled 23 points in the win, which included four 3-pointers. Kayla Flask also hit four 3s and finished with 20 points. Lauren DeJohn added nine.

Weedsport (3-0) travels to Onondaga on Tuesday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 65, Fulton 60: After dropping their first game of the season, the Maroons have now won three in a row.

DeSean Strachan and Tony Borges were Auburn’s primary scorers. Strachan finished with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Borges posted 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The pair combined to hit four straight free throws at the end to ice the game.

Carter Sawyer contributed seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Ryan Dann added nine points and three rebounds.

Auburn (3-1) hosts East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.