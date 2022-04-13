Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse drops defensive battle to J-D

Auburn boys lacrosse has fallen under .500 following a 7-3 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday.

The Maroons were shut out in the first half but only trailed by three at the midway point. Auburn was able to find the back of the net three times in the second half, but couldn’t string together enough goals to come back against the Red Rams.

Colin Tardif posted two of Auburn’s goals while Noah Erickson had the other.

Goalie Jackson Siddall made 11 saves in net, while Zach Crosby led the team with three ground balls.

Auburn (2-3) is off until next Tuesday, April 19 when the team travels to Central Square.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 10, Jamesville-DeWitt 8: Caroline Smith and Danielle Swietoniowski both had hat tricks as the Maroons dispatched the Red Rams.

Kate Izzi adding to the scoring with a pair of goals, while Nat Long and Nora Solomon both registered one goal and one assist.

Berkley Brown made seven saves in the cage.

Auburn travels to Section V Pittsford on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Moravia 10, Southern Cayuga 6: With the score tied at six, the Blue Devils scored four runs in the penultimate inning to defeat the Chiefs.

Luke Landis (three runs, RBI) and Aiden Kelly (two runs, two RBIs) both had three-hit performances for Moravia. Kelly also had a doubler and two steals. Andrew Tillotson had one hit, one run and three RBIs. Matt Gasner added a double and two RBIs.

Isaac Brozon posted three hits, three runs and three RBIs for Southern Cayuga. T Figeurora posted one hit and two runs.

Landis earned the start for Moravia and struck out eight batters in 3 1/3 innings.

Brozon had 11 strikeouts in six innings for the Chiefs.

SOFTBALL

Southern Cayuga 9, Marathon 5: Ava Harvatine scattered seven hits and struck out 10 batters in the win over the Olympians. Ellie Brozon led the offense with a double, an RBI and two runs. Lily Holden knocked in two runs, had one hit and one run. Avrey Colton added an RBI.

TENNIS

Auburn 6, Fulton 1: The Maroons swept all four doubles matches to nab their second win of the season.

Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won first doubles (6-0, 6-2), Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy claimed second doubles (6-4, 6-2), Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner were victors in third doubles (6-2, 7-5), and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green swept fourth doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Ryan Stechuchak bested his opposite 7-5, 6-2 in first singles. The Maroons earned a forfet victory in third singles.

Auburn is 2-3.

