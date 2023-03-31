Auburn boys varsity lacrosse opened its spring 2023 season on Thursday at Marcellus, but the Maroons couldn't keep pace with the Mustangs.

Rocco Villano had Auburn's lone goal on the night, ruining Marcellus' shutout bid in the final quarter.

Jack Rivoli made eight saves in goal.

Auburn (0-1) is home against Westhill on Saturday. The Warriors are the reigning Section III, Class C champions.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 11, Chittenango 7: After the teams combined for five goals in the first half, J-E opened it up in the second with seven tallies to earn the win.

Kelsey Brunelle led the Eagles with six goals, while Makayla Penird added three. Riley Crawford (assist) and Stella Opanhoske chipped in one apiece.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 12, Columbia-Greene 2; Cayuga 10, Columbia-Greene 0: The sweep brings the Spartans' win total to 13 on the season.

“We did well in the three main facets of the game — great pitching, no errors and our bats came alive. Two great games today,” CCC coach John Rizzo said.

CCC took a three-run lead in the first inning of the opener, led by Tyler Korsky’s two-run triple.

That proved more than enough support for pitcher Matt Rumney, who pitched a complete game for the win. He held the Twins to two runs and five hits while striking out five. Korsky finished 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Alex Gaudet added two hits, while Mike Norton and Juan Perez had two RBIs each.

Cayuga waited until the second inning to do its damage in the second game, scoring five runs on five hits in that frame. CCC added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to close it out.

Christian Eddy picked up the win with five strikeouts in four innings. Phil Messina went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Korsky and Caleb Delly recorded two hits apiece.

CCC (13-3 overall, 9-1 in Region III) travels to Columbia-Greene on Saturday for a doubleheader.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Moravia 15, Elmira Notre Dame 2: With the score tied at one after three innings, the Blue Devils pumped in six runs in the fourth inning and five in the seventh to pull away.

Lead-off hitter Eli Landis went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs. Luke Landis finished 2-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and a double.

Noah Corbett (two RBIs), Brandon Brotherton (two runs, RBI), Hunter Boynton (two runs, RBI), Robert Balk (run) and Gavin Wells (RBI) all contributed hits.

Corbett earned the win on the mound, thanks to his 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out six while issuing four hits, five walks and one run.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Facing three other programs, Cato-Meridian earned wins over Weedsport (94-33), Onondaga (96-30) and Manlius Pebble Hill (101-20).

Weedsport picked up a pair of victories, defeating Onondaga (71-42) and MPH (66.5-36.5).

Merritt Cox paced the Blue Devils with victories in the 100m hurdles (18.5), the 800m run (2:12.1) and the high jump (4-10). Camren Hoag finished first in two events, the 100m dash (11.8) and the 200m dash (25.1).

The Warriors’ Troy Brown won the long jump (19-11.25) and the shot put (38 11.5).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

In a quad-meet, Cato-Meridian swept opponents Weedsport (91-26), Onondaga (78-40) and Manlius Pebble Hill (97-16). The Blue Devils had first-place finishes in nine out of 14 events.

Ariana Proper and Maggie Brown won three events apiece. Proper was first in the 100m dash (13.2), the 400m dash (1:05.5) and the 200m dash (29.1). Brown took first in the 1500m run (5:47.2), 800m run (2:49.8) and the high jump (4-8).

