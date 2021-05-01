 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse wins first game after long absence
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse wins first game after long absence

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Playing their first game in nearly two years, Auburn boys lacrosse took advantage of a high-scoring first quarter to beat Marcellus 12-8 on Saturday.

The Maroons scored five goals in the opening frame, then outscored the Mustags 3-1 in the final quarter to complete the win.

Colin Tardif paced Auburn with two goals and five assists, while Christian Hogan was the team's high scorer with three tallies. Trey Masters, Zach Crosby and Max Gorney each scored twice, and Noah Erickson rounded out the scoring with one.

Jackson Siddall made 10 saves in the cage.

Auburn (1-0) is back at it Tuesday against Jamesville-DeWitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn school board honors unbeaten football team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News