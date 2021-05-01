Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse wins first game after long absence

Playing their first game in nearly two years, Auburn boys lacrosse took advantage of a high-scoring first quarter to beat Marcellus 12-8 on Saturday.

The Maroons scored five goals in the opening frame, then outscored the Mustags 3-1 in the final quarter to complete the win.

Colin Tardif paced Auburn with two goals and five assists, while Christian Hogan was the team's high scorer with three tallies. Trey Masters, Zach Crosby and Max Gorney each scored twice, and Noah Erickson rounded out the scoring with one.

Jackson Siddall made 10 saves in the cage.

Auburn (1-0) is back at it Tuesday against Jamesville-DeWitt.

