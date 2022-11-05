Local Roundup: Auburn cross country wins first section title since 1987

Auburn boys cross country clinched its first section title since 1987 on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

The Maroons recorded a Class A-best 51 points, with three runners placing in the top 10. That was enough to best Fayetteville-Manlius, which was 11 points behind.

With their victory, the Maroons will send their entire team to the New York state championship meet, scheduled for Nov. 12 back at V-V-S.

Auburn was led by Chris Howard's fifth-place time (17:31.4), while teammates Keegan Brady (17:31.1 for sixth) and Ryan Maher (17:39.7 for 10th) also finished in the top 10.

Jerry Czyz also had a strong performance, placing 14th (18:01.0) while Austin Ferrin was right behind in 16th (18:12.4).

Class C: Jordan-Elbridge's Alexander Kunz came in sixth overall (18:34.5) and will advance to the New York state championships. Teammate Peyton Bates placed 10th (18:53.7). Skaneateles' Aidan Ward came in 16th (19:17.3).

Class D: Cato-Meridian came in seventh overall, while Port Byron was 13th and Weedsport placed 16th.

Merritt Cox paced the Blue Devils by finishing 12th (18:56.7).

Port Byron's top runner was Kurt Akins in 59th (20:51.0).

The Warriors' Sam Lowery came in 80th (21:41.8).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Section III championships

Class A: Auburn placed fifth out of 11 teams with 140 points.

The Maroons' Kyleen Brady placed third overall with a time of 19:04.4, while teammate Ali Pineau crossed the finish line at 20:04.0 for ninth place. Abigail Ringwood was Auburn's next-best finisher at 24th (22:02.2).

Both Brady and Pineau have clinched spots at the New York state championships. In order to qualify, a runner must either compete for the championship team (Fayetteville-Manlius) or be among the top five times among all other competing schools. At ninth place, Pineau was the final non-championship runner to qualify.

Class C: Skaneateles came in fourth overall with 107 points.

The Lakers' Lucy Fleckenstein came in seventh place (21:45.6) and earned the final position to move on to the state championship meet.

Tobi DiRubbo was next for Skaneateles, placing 19th (23:16.5).

Class D: Cato-Meridian came in third place with 100 points — 39 behind winner South Lewis — while Weedsport placed 10th out of 15 schools.

Elaina Williams was the Blue Devils' top runner in 11th place (21:55.7), while Maggie Brown came in 16th (22:38.8) and Julia Wilson was 22nd (23:08.9).

Olivia Snodgrass came in 21st for Weedsport (22:54.2).

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 1, Owego 0: Skaneateles boys soccer's pursuit of a third straight New York state title is still going strong.

Sophomore Heschel Eidel, who also scored in Tuesday's Section III championship, converted the winner in the extra session to advance the Lakers

On the winning play, throw-in specialist Casey Kenan put the ball in play from about the 10-yard line into the goal box. After the ball bounced around for a moment, Eidel took a sweeping kick that bested the Owego defense.

With two more wins, Skaneateles can become only the third program in New York state boys soccer history to capture three straight state titles within the same classification. The Lakers won the Class B title in 2019, then went undefeated and repeated the feat in 2021 (No championships were held in 2020).

Skaneateles will play either Section II's Mechanicville or Section VII's Plattsburgh next Saturday, while the championship game would follow Sunday morning.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 2, Akron 1: The at-large bid in the New York state Class C tournament, the Panthers are moving on to the state semifinal thanks to their victory against Section VI's Akron on Saturday in Medina.

Sadie White and Abby McKay scored goals for Port Byron, while Ally Michalski chipped in with an assist.

Maria Burns made 14 saves.

"Great team, collective effort," said Panthers coach Mindy Gilbert. "The kids played with heart and passion and left it all out there. Everybody had a role and they fulfilled it with perserverance. They were focused on winning and they were going to do whatever it took."

Port Byron now travels to Centereach High School on Long Island, where it'll face Section IV's Whitney Point next Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Section IV Championships: Southern Cayuga placed fifth overall in team scoring with 197 points, out of nine schools.

The Chiefs' top event was the 50 freestyle. Sophomore Charli Bennett came in first at 26.27 seconds, just ahead of teammate and runner-up Ellie Burroughs who completed the race in 26.52 seconds.

Bennett also took second place in the 100 freestyle (57.44), while Burroughs finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:47.13).

Southern Cayuga's 400 free relay of Cate Burroughs, Isabel Rossback, Ellie Burroughs and Bennett finished in 4:07.96 for second place.