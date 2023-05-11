Auburn baseball dropped a tightly-contested game, 2-1, to Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday following a walk-off hit.

Despite the setback, Auburn claimed the SCAC Empire Division title thanks to a 12-2 league record. This is the Maroons’ third league title in four years.

Owen Birchard took a tough-luck loss, allowing one earned run (two total) in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 12 batters, walked five and allowed four hits.

Noah Morrison had two hits on offense, while Caden Backer added a double.

Auburn (14-4) will play Section V’s Fulton on Saturday.

Susquehanna Valley 7, Moravia 5: Eli Landis had three hits and a run for the Blue Devils, while Dillon Palmer drove in a pair of runs.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 20, Fulton 14: Caroline Smith and Nat Long both buried seven goals as the Maroons earned their eighth win.

Adalyn Bouley scored twice. Libby Leader (two assists), Grace Breeze and Parker Maneri rounded out the scoring.

Holly Indelicato made four saves.

Auburn (8-5) plays at Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday in a game that likely decides the league championship.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 111, APW 30; Cato-Meridian 101, Jordan-Elbridge 40; Cato-Meridian 102, Faith Heritage 39: Asher Muhlnickel was first in both the triple jump (38-10.5) and the high jump (5-0) for the Blue Devils. Merritt Cox won the 400m hurdles (1:00.2) and the long jump (19-3.25).

David Lawless won the 100m dash (11.7) and 400m run (54.6) for the Eagles.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 102, APW 35; Cato-Meridian 115, Jordan-Elbridge 21; Cato-Meridian 98, Faith Heritage 43: Maggie Brown was first in the 100m hurdles (17.7), the 800m run (2:35.0), the long jump (15-2.5) and the high jump (4-10) for the Blue Devils.