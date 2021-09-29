Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey downed by Liverpool

The Maroons travel to Rochester on Saturday to participate in the McQuaid Invitational.

Cato-Meridian 20, Mater Dei 40, Bishop Grimes Inc.: The Blue Devils' Jordan Greene came in first, with a time of 18:35. Teammate Merritt Cox was third (19:35). Cato-Meridian is now 6-1.

Pulaski 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 39: Kurt Akins completed the course in 20:39 for ninth place. Kaleb Holdridge was next in 10th, wrapping up with a time of 21:23.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cato-Meridian 15, Bishop Grimes Inc.: Grace Cady finished first (10:52). The Blue Devils improve to 6-0.

Pulaski 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 50: Molly Yorkey came in third overall, crossing the finish line in 22:43. Alexcia Snyder was in sixth (25:31) and Morgan Yorkey was seventh (25:32).

Cazenovia 15, Jordan-Elbridge 51: Vassi Klock was the Eagles' solo finisher but took first place in 20:04.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: The Maroons' Ella Bouley won in second singles (6-3, 0-6, 6-0) and Erin Calkins claimed third singles (6-3, 6-3).