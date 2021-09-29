Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey downed by Liverpool

Auburn field hockey suffered its second straight setback on Wednesday in a 2-0 shutout loss to Liverpool.
Maroons goalie Finley Hogan made three saves.
Despite the defeat, Auburn is still well over .500 for the season. The Maroons began the season with eight wins in their first nine games.
Auburn also claimed the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament earlier this month, with wins over Sherburne-Earlville (subbing in for Weedsport) and Port Byron.
The Maroons (8-2) are off until Monday when they travel to Cortland.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 202, Syracuse 227: Carter Mizro shot a one-under 35 at Drumlins Country Club. Colin Tardif carded a 40, Anthony Camardo and Christian Hogan added 41s, and Trey Masters had a 45.
Auburn (7-5) travels to the Links at Erie Village Thursday to face East Syracuse Minoa's Orange and Blue teams.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn 15, Fulton 50; Auburn 15, Nottingham 50: The Maroons took all top five spots in the following order: Owen Gasper (17:43), Chris Howard (17:51), James Cuddy (18:02), Keegan Brady (18:30) and Connor Gasper (18:53). Tyburn's Gabe Dauerheim came in seventh (19:06).
The Maroons travel to Rochester on Saturday to participate in the McQuaid Invitational.
Cato-Meridian 20, Mater Dei 40, Bishop Grimes Inc.: The Blue Devils' Jordan Greene came in first, with a time of 18:35. Teammate Merritt Cox was third (19:35). Cato-Meridian is now 6-1.
Pulaski 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 39: Kurt Akins completed the course in 20:39 for ninth place. Kaleb Holdridge was next in 10th, wrapping up with a time of 21:23.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cato-Meridian 15, Bishop Grimes Inc.: Grace Cady finished first (10:52). The Blue Devils improve to 6-0.
Pulaski 15, Port Byron/Union Springs 50: Molly Yorkey came in third overall, crossing the finish line in 22:43. Alexcia Snyder was in sixth (25:31) and Morgan Yorkey was seventh (25:32).
Cazenovia 15, Jordan-Elbridge 51: Vassi Klock was the Eagles' solo finisher but took first place in 20:04.
TENNIS
Auburn 5, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: The Maroons' Ella Bouley won in second singles (6-3, 0-6, 6-0) and Erin Calkins claimed third singles (6-3, 6-3).
In second doubles, Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin topped their opponents (6-1, 6-3). Third doubles pair Cara Vasile and Emma Merkley (7-5, 6-3), and fourth doubles pair Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr (7-5, 6-2) also earned victories.
Auburn is now 10-1.
Skaneateles 7, Marcellus 0: In singles, the Lakers' winners were Kenna Ellis (7-5, 6-4), Lily Miller (6-1, 6-2) and Isabelle Soderberg (6-3, 6-1).
For doubles, Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won 6-1, 6-2; Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory; Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple won 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel completed the match with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Skaneateles' record is now 12-0
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Hannibal 0: The Eagles won by set scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-20. Gabriella Smart recorded seven aces, seven kills and four digs. Sarah Lane posted five aces and 12 assists.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans fell by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-20. Chayanne Okonewski led CCC with five kills, two blocks and seven digs. Paige Lane added four kills and three digs. Cassie Nolte posted three kills and four digs.
CCC travels to Corning on Saturday.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 3, Cazenovia 1: Tyler Moss notched two goals with one assist, while Owen Cheney had one goal and one assist. Casey Kenan distributed one assist. Luke Renaud made two saves.
Skaneateles is now 6-0. The Lakers host Chittenango on Thursday.
Dryden 9, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Goalie Nick Weaver set a program record, stopping 22 shots from the Purple Lions.
US/PB (3-6-1) travels to SVE/Candor on Thursday.