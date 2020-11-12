 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey edged by Cortland
Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey edged by Cortland

  • Updated
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

The Auburn High School field hockey team fell to Cortland 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Maroons goalie Zarya White made 11 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liverpool 1, Auburn 0: Maroons' goalie Bryn Whitman came up with five saves in the defeat.

"We dominated play in the first, had some great opportunities and just couldn’t find the back of the net," said Auburn coach George Cosentino. "We struggled to maintain that same intensity in the second half and gave up a goal. We will need to rebound tomorrow (Friday) night against Cortland and find that energy that has helped us these past few weeks."

