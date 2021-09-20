Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey edges East Syracuse-Minoa

The Auburn High School field hockey team defeated East Syracuse-Minoa 2-1 on Monday night at Holland Stadium.
Finley Hogan and Lauren Lowe each scored a goal to lead the Maroons and Lizzie O'Hara contributed an assist.
Auburn goalie Zarya White came up with seven saves.
Weedsport 4, New York Mills 0: Christina Jackson and Gabby Jeffers each scored a goal with an assist to pace the Warriors.
Mallory Brown and Trinity Davis each added a goal.
Moravia 3, Port Byron 2, OT: The Blue Devils won in extra time as Grace Becker scored a goal with an assist.
Bella Banerjee and Bailey Williamson each scored a goal. Blue Devils goalie Kaylee Miner made one save.
For Port Byron, Abby McKay scored a pair of goals and Jordan Cook added an assist. Goalie Maria Burns made 17 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden 2, Southern Cayuga 0: The game was scoreless at intermission but the Chiefs couldn't find the net in the loss.
Southern Cayuga goalie Cennedi McCarthy made 23 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Homer 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept by scores of 25-7, 25-21 and 25-23.
Marissa Albert had six digs, three assists and three kills. Gabrielle Lupo added five kills, four blocks, two digs and an assist. Avianna Ming had four digs and a pair of kills, Kirsten Casterline had four assists and a dig and Delany Smith had three digs.
Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves swept by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-10.
Payton Gilbert paced the Wolves with 14 points, 13 aces, five assists, four kills, four digs and a block. Natelie Wright contributed seven points, five aces and five assists.
Union Springs is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the IAC.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Westhill 0: The Lakers are 8-0 on the season after sweeping the Warriors.
Singles winners for Skaneateles were Kenna Ellis (first singles), Lily Miller (second singles) and Isabelle Soderberg (third singles).
Doubles winners included Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg (first doubles), Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler (second doubles), Emma Whipple and Kelsey Rutledge (third doubles) and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel (fourth doubles).
Cazenovia 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: The Eagles' lone victory came at first singles as Anisa Bort swept 6-0, 6-0.