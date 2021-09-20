Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey edges East Syracuse-Minoa

Homer 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept by scores of 25-7, 25-21 and 25-23.

Marissa Albert had six digs, three assists and three kills. Gabrielle Lupo added five kills, four blocks, two digs and an assist. Avianna Ming had four digs and a pair of kills, Kirsten Casterline had four assists and a dig and Delany Smith had three digs.

Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves swept by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-10.

Payton Gilbert paced the Wolves with 14 points, 13 aces, five assists, four kills, four digs and a block. Natelie Wright contributed seven points, five aces and five assists.

Union Springs is 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the IAC.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Westhill 0: The Lakers are 8-0 on the season after sweeping the Warriors.

Singles winners for Skaneateles were Kenna Ellis (first singles), Lily Miller (second singles) and Isabelle Soderberg (third singles).