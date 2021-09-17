Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey shuts out Homer

Ellie Dann and Finley Hogan each scored a goal as the Auburn High field hockey team shut out Homer 2-0 on Friday.

Lizzie O’Hara added an assist. Goalie Zarya White made five saves to earn the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Cortland 3, Auburn 2: The Maroons lost the first two set, 25-21, came back to win the next two, 25-17 and 25-15 but lost the last two, 25-20 and 25-20.

Gabrielle Lupo paced Auburn with nine kills, seven digs, six aces, an assist and a block. Kirsten Casterline had 10 assists, three digs an ace. Marissa Albert had six digs and two kills. Delaney Smith had four digs and two kills. Avianna Ming had three digs, an ace and a kill.

LaFayette 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Blue Devils lost by scores of 25-16, 15-10 and 25-22. Veronica Cordway had 12 digs, three points, two kills and an ace.

Mackenzie LaForce had 12 digs and two kills. Cara Wilson had eight digs and two kills. Madison LaTray had seven digs and an ace. Audrey Hunter added four points, four aces and an assist. Riley Jones had three points and three digs.

GIRLS TENNIS