Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey shuts out Homer

Ellie Dann and Finley Hogan each scored a goal as the Auburn High field hockey team shut out Homer 2-0 on Friday.
Lizzie O’Hara added an assist. Goalie Zarya White made five saves to earn the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Cortland 3, Auburn 2: The Maroons lost the first two set, 25-21, came back to win the next two, 25-17 and 25-15 but lost the last two, 25-20 and 25-20.
Gabrielle Lupo paced Auburn with nine kills, seven digs, six aces, an assist and a block. Kirsten Casterline had 10 assists, three digs an ace. Marissa Albert had six digs and two kills. Delaney Smith had four digs and two kills. Avianna Ming had three digs, an ace and a kill.
LaFayette 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Blue Devils lost by scores of 25-16, 15-10 and 25-22. Veronica Cordway had 12 digs, three points, two kills and an ace.
Mackenzie LaForce had 12 digs and two kills. Cara Wilson had eight digs and two kills. Madison LaTray had seven digs and an ace. Audrey Hunter added four points, four aces and an assist. Riley Jones had three points and three digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 6, Central Square 1: The Maroons won six of seven matches to raise their record to 6-1.
Winning in singles were Alexandra Vitale (first singles) and Erin Calkins (third singles).
Winning in doubles were Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin (first doubles), Elizabeth Spin and Taylor Chadderdon (second doubles), Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile (third doubles) and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr (fourth doubles).
Skaneateles 7, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Lakers swept the Eagles to advance their record to 7-0.
Singles winners were Kenna Ellis (first singles), Lily Miller (second singles) and Isabelle Soderberg (third singles).
Doubles winners were Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg (first doubles), Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler (second doubles), Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple (third doubles) and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel (fourth doubles).
GIRLS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 0, Groton 0: The Chiefs and Indians played to a scoreless tie, no other information was provided.
FROM THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Cazenovia 2: The two teams traded sets for five rounds, with the Eagles claiming the last one 25-14.
Gabriella Smart led the team with nine kills and four aces. Sydney Parsons had eight kills and five digs. Sarah Lane figured in with 24 service points, 17 assists and three aces. Taylor Eaton and Val Reith led the defense with seven digs apiece.
Dryden 3, Moravia 0: Shy'Anne Rhodes paced the Blue Devils with seven service points and six aces. Lita Drake and Addison Moore both had three kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lansing 5, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Bobcats peppered the Wolves' net with 27 shots at Danielle Waldron, who was one of the highlights of the game according to coach Matt Hauser.