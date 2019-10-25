Auburn football wrapped up its regular season Friday night in Carthage, with the Maroons falling to the Comets 49-14.
Auburn (6-2) already clinched a sectional berth with last week's win against East Syracuse Minoa. Playoff seedings will be made official on Sunday, but the Maroons are expected to face Indian River next week in the Section III, Class A semifinals. Auburn lost to Indians River 53-20 at home on Sept. 27.
The Maroons had little answer for Carthage running back Fombo Azah, who scored six touchdowns, all in the first half.
Azah keyed a 21-0 advantage for Carthage after the first quarter, scoring three times. On a drive that began at Auburn's 16-yard line, the Maroons drove down for their first score 2:05 into the second quarter when Troy Churney scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown on a third-and-4.
You have free articles remaining.
The Comets answered right back less than a minute later on a 32-yard run by Azah, his fourth of the game, to put Carthage ahead 28-7. Auburn couldn't counter that one, instead throwing an interception, and Carthage was in the end zone two players later.
With Carthage ahead 42-7, a 31-yard pass from Churney to Robert Morris set up Auburn inside the Comets' red zone. The Maroons were denied of their second score, however, when Churney was sacked on a fourth-and-goal with 16 seconds left in the half.
Auburn received a spark midway through the third quarter when Jeremiah Phillips forced a Carthage turnover and nearly returned it for a touchdown. Instead, he settled for the 8-yard line, and the Maroons fumbled the ball away a couple players later. The Comets turned that into six more points and a 49-7 lead on a touchdown pass to Zion Tevaga.
Auburn had the fourth quarter's lone score, a 33-yard run by Davari Agee with 5:04 remaining, but Carthage ran out the rest of the clock to remain unbeaten in division play.