Local Roundup: Auburn football falls to Carthage

The Auburn football team took a two-score lead in the second quarter, but couldn't hang on to beat Carthage on Thursday night in a 28-18 loss.

DeSean Strachan's 15-yard score put the Maroons on the board, and Kemauri Perry followed that with a 16-yard rushing touchdown to provide a 12-0 lead.

Carthage answered with consecutive touchdowns to end the half with a 14-12 advantage. The Comets then scored the only touchdown of the third quarter to go up by two scores.

Elijah Scott's 1-yard run trimmed Auburn's deficit to 21-18 in the fourth, but Carthage closed out the game with one last touchdown to ensure the Maroons of their third loss of the season.

Auburn (2-3) has another road test next week as the Maroons travel to Corcoran on Friday night.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Mexico 0: Kenna Ellis (6-1, 6-0), Lily Miller (6-3, 6-1) and Sofia Capozza (6-0, 6-0) all win singles matches.

Izzy Soderberg and Eva DeJesus (6-3, 6-2), Kate Kissel and Emma Whipple (6-1, 6-0), Bella Karpinski and Caitlyn Day (6-0, 6-3), and Bryn Butler and Emme Decker (8-2) were the doubles winners.

Skaneateles is the No. 1 seed for team sectionals. The Lakers will host either Westmoreland or Beaver River on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 5, Morrisville-Eaton 0: Sadie White (assist) and Abby McKay had two goals apiece, while Mackenzie McDowell contributed a goal and two assists. Colleen Jump was credited with six saves.

GOLF

Skaneateles 221, Tully 243: Tyson DiRubbo and Jack Marquardt both submitted 40s, while Will Murphy had a 45.

Skaneateles is now 12-1.

LaFayette 228, Jordan-Elbridge 235: The Eagles lost a narrow golf match to the Lancers at Millstone Golf Course.

Devin King and Benjamin Weller led J-E with 43s, Caden Hearn posted a 44 and Conall Fraser added a 45.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 7, Whitney Point 0: Bethany Baran and CeCe Stryker potted two goals each. Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Makenna Caza and Heidi Andersen all scored once. Gwen Sisson chipped in with an assist, and also made two saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 1: After dropping the first set, the Blue Devils won three in a row — including two straight that ended 26-24.

Cara Wilson had a team-high 12 kills, Veronica Cordway posted 17 digs, Mya Schneider dished out 20 assists, and Jocelyn Kolb finished with five aces and 13 digs.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Corning 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans lost in straight sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-18.

Zoe DeRousie had 16 digs, Paige Lane led with eight kills and Marrin Owens posted one ace and 11 assists.

Cayuga plays in a pod tournament Saturday at SUNY Adirondack. The Spartans will face the Timberwolves in the morning, then Hudson Valley.

FROM WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 7, Homer 0: The Panthers' offensive onslaught was led by three goals from Sadie White, and two goals and two assists by Mackenzie McDowell.

Abby McKay and Kylee Cordway rounded out the scoring.

Colleen Jump made five saves.

Port Byron outshot Homer 23-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 2, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1: Maddie Kalet and Gabby Scholz tallied goals for the Wolves. Defender Danielle Waldron preserved the lead with a goal line save with four minutes remaining, while Maddy Ward and Ainsley Biter were also pivotol to the defense.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Phoenix 0: The Lakers have now won six matches in a row, and the last five have all come via sweeps. Against Phoenix, Skaneateles won with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-19.

Ayla Pas'cal picked up eight kills, two blocks and three digs. Maddy Bender led the team with 16 assists, along with nine digs. Alice Bender was credited with 14 digs.

Skaneateles (9-2) hosts Jordan-Elbridge on Wednesday, Oct. 5.