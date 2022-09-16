Local Roundup: Auburn football runs all over Watertown

The Auburn High School football team ran all over Watertown in a 50-8 blowout of the Cyclones on Friday night at Holland Stadium.

The Maroons rushed for 409 yards, led by Kemauri Perry who finished with 236 yards on 20 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. Isaiah Scott had 93 yards on 10 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Auburn took a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and blew the game wide open with 21 points in the second to take a 37-0 advantage into intermission.

Maroons quarterback Mac Maher completed six of nine passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. DeSean Strachan caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and also scored a touchdown and made a pair of 2-point conversions to lead the Maroons with 14 points.

Elijah Scott added a touchdown and Connor Prentice kicked a pair of field goals.

Strachan and Colin Musso both recorded interceptions on defense. Dom London also forced a fumble, recovered by Seamus Gentile-Ovens. Isiah Council led the team with eight total tackles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 6, Weedsport 0: Sadie White led the Panthers with three goals.

Kylee Cordway, Mackenzie McDowell and Abby McKay each added a goal and Ally Michalski contributed a pair of assists.

Panthers goalie Katelyn Ware made a save and Weedsport goalie Arienna Giacolone came up with 15 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 6, Groton 0: Junior Tyler Lutkins led the attack with three goals and a pair of assists, followed by sophomore Dylan Schoonmaker with a goal. Scoring their first varsity goals were freshmen Travis Stuart and Asa Brown.

"It was a tremendous team effort by for our young guys as we continue to learn how to play together at the varsity level," said Union Springs/Port Byron coach Jim Hodges.

Junior Romario Domingo had a pair of assists and senior Jerry Fearon added an assist.

Goalkeeper Nick Anthony recorded his second shutout of the season with five saves.

The Wolves, now 3-4 on the season, next play Thursday night when they host league rival Dryden at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Pulaski 0: The Lakers swept all seven matches as at first singles, Kenna Ellis won 6-0, 6-1.

​Lily Miller won at second singles 6-0,6-0 and Sofia Capozza won at third singles 6-0, 6-0.

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-1, at second doubles, Emma Whipple and Kate Kissel won 6-0, 6-1 and at third doubles, Bella Karpinski & Caitlyn Day won 6-0, 6-1. Bryn Butler and Emme Decker won at fourth doubles by forfeit.

BOYS GOLF

Chittenango 210, Jordan-Elbridge 267: Caden Hearn led the Eagles with a 47.

Conall Fraser shot a 54, Dave Lawless and Emerson Derby each carded a 55 and Devin King added a 56.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3 at Syracuse ITC 0: The Eagles won by scores of 25-16 25-12 27-25.

Sarah Lane led Jordan-Elbridge with 19 points, Sydney Parson contributed 15 points and Taylor Eaton, Makayla Penird and Brooke Chiaramonte each had 10 points.

FROM THURSDAY

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Westhill 3: The Lakers swept all three singles matches, keying the victory.

Kenna Ellis (6-2, 6-2) won first singles, Lily Miller (6-1, 6-1) won second and Sofia Capozza (6-4, 6-2) won third.

Skaneateles' lone doubles win came from the first pairing, as Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus earned the victory (6-2, 6-2).