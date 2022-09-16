Local Roundup: Auburn football runs all over Watertown

The Auburn High School football team ran all over Watertown in a 50-8 blowout of the Cyclones on Friday night at Holland Stadium.
The Maroons rushed for 409 yards, led by Kemauri Perry who finished with 236 yards on 20 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. Isaiah Scott had 93 yards on 10 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
Auburn took a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and blew the game wide open with 21 points in the second to take a 37-0 advantage into intermission.
Maroons quarterback Mac Maher completed six of nine passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. DeSean Strachan caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and also scored a touchdown and made a pair of 2-point conversions to lead the Maroons with 14 points.
Elijah Scott added a touchdown and Connor Prentice kicked a pair of field goals.
People are also reading…
Strachan and Colin Musso both recorded interceptions on defense. Dom London also forced a fumble, recovered by Seamus Gentile-Ovens. Isiah Council led the team with eight total tackles.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron 6, Weedsport 0: Sadie White led the Panthers with three goals.
Kylee Cordway, Mackenzie McDowell and Abby McKay each added a goal and Ally Michalski contributed a pair of assists.
Panthers goalie Katelyn Ware made a save and Weedsport goalie Arienna Giacolone came up with 15 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 6, Groton 0: Junior Tyler Lutkins led the attack with three goals and a pair of assists, followed by sophomore Dylan Schoonmaker with a goal. Scoring their first varsity goals were freshmen Travis Stuart and Asa Brown.
"It was a tremendous team effort by for our young guys as we continue to learn how to play together at the varsity level," said Union Springs/Port Byron coach Jim Hodges.
Junior Romario Domingo had a pair of assists and senior Jerry Fearon added an assist.
Goalkeeper Nick Anthony recorded his second shutout of the season with five saves.
The Wolves, now 3-4 on the season, next play Thursday night when they host league rival Dryden at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Pulaski 0: The Lakers swept all seven matches as at first singles, Kenna Ellis won 6-0, 6-1.
Lily Miller won at second singles 6-0,6-0 and Sofia Capozza won at third singles 6-0, 6-0.
Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-1, at second doubles, Emma Whipple and Kate Kissel won 6-0, 6-1 and at third doubles, Bella Karpinski & Caitlyn Day won 6-0, 6-1. Bryn Butler and Emme Decker won at fourth doubles by forfeit.
BOYS GOLF
Chittenango 210, Jordan-Elbridge 267: Caden Hearn led the Eagles with a 47.
Conall Fraser shot a 54, Dave Lawless and Emerson Derby each carded a 55 and Devin King added a 56.
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3 at Syracuse ITC 0: The Eagles won by scores of 25-16 25-12 27-25.
Sarah Lane led Jordan-Elbridge with 19 points, Sydney Parson contributed 15 points and Taylor Eaton, Makayla Penird and Brooke Chiaramonte each had 10 points.
FROM THURSDAY
TENNIS
Skaneateles 4, Westhill 3: The Lakers swept all three singles matches, keying the victory.
Kenna Ellis (6-2, 6-2) won first singles, Lily Miller (6-1, 6-1) won second and Sofia Capozza (6-4, 6-2) won third.
Skaneateles' lone doubles win came from the first pairing, as Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus earned the victory (6-2, 6-2).