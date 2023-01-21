Local Roundup: Auburn freshman wrestler Maneri recognized at Perry tournament

Auburn wrestling placed 11th out of 17 teams at the Perry Varsity Club Tournament on Saturday, with one grappler earning a prestigious honor.

Two wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes. Brady Maneri was the winner in the 102-pound bracket.

Maneri defeated Letchworth’s Joe Scott by a major decision 14-1 in the championship bout. The Maroons’ freshman won all five of his matches, taking two by fall, two by major decision and one by technical fall. Maneri was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Colton Hai took fifth in the 215-pound bracket. He defeated Avon/Geneseo’s Ethan Clarke by fall in 2:48 in his last consolation match.

Auburn competes in a dual match at East Syracuse Minoa on Wednesday.

IAC championships: Five Moravia wrestlers reached the podium at Waverly.

Hunter Boynton (118) and Seth Parker (215) both came in third in their weight classes.

Cole Cuddeback (138), Nick Plue (145) and Logan Wells (160) all placed sixth.

Moravia next competes at the sectional qualifier on Feb. 4 at Sidney.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Bob Grieve Memorial: Auburn took first place in five events on Saturday in Syracuse.

The Maroons’ boys team finished fourth overall in the team standings, while the girls were fifth.

Dustin Swartwood won both the boys shot put (50-5.5) and the weight throw (68-5.5), earning an automatic bid to State Quals in both events.

Chris Howard was first in the boys 1000m run (2:39.89). Abigail Ringwood posted the top time in the girls 3000m run (11:07.53). Kyleen Brady won the girls 1500m run (4:57.70).

Keegan Brady was the runner-up in the boys 1000m run. Kyleen Brady was third in the girls 1000m run. Ali Pineau was second in the girls 1500m run. Sean Ringwood took bronze in the boys 3200m run.

Auburn’s girls 4x800m relay team, featuring Kyleen Brady, Addison Cooper, Abigail Ringwood and Pineau took second place.

Cato-Meridian also participated in the morning session.

The Blue Devils’ 4x400m relay team of Maggie Brown, Isabella Wilkins, Grace Bos and Ariana Proper finished third. Merritt Cox was the runner-up in the boys 600m run. Brown placed third in the girls high jump.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaFayette 67, Port Byron 61: Dominic Laframboise picked up 25 points, Dalton Clark scored 14 and Matt Laird finished with 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 58, Weedsport 27: The Warriors’ five-game winning streak was snapped by a state-ranked team from Section V.

Mallory Brown was the high scorer with nine points, while Molly Milton and Kayla Flask had six points apiece.

Weedsport (11-3) hosts Pulaski on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

CBA 3, Port Byron 0: Ally Michalski and Jordan Cook had three kills each. Michalski added a team-high 10 digs, while Cook had eight. Marlena Doerle was credited with five assists.

FROM FRIDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Quinney Invitational: Moravia competed against nearly 40 schools in attendance at Ithaca College.

Ashley Heredia Castillo placed fifth in the girls long jump (16-3) and set a new school record in the process. She was also eighth in the 55m dash and ninth in the high jump.

Jacob Anderson was 11th in the boys 55m dash, Brooke Proper was 12th in the girls 1000m run and Bebe Balk was 11th in the girls shot put.